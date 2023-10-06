Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 6, 2023 / 5:27 AM

SEC sues to compel Elon Musk to testify in probe of Twitter acquisition

By Darryl Coote
Elon Musk, the owner of X and Tesla, is being sued by the Security and Exchange Commission to compel his testimony in its investigation of his acquisition of the social media company formerly known as X. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Elon Musk, the owner of X and Tesla, is being sued by the Security and Exchange Commission to compel his testimony in its investigation of his acquisition of the social media company formerly known as X. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is suing Elon Musk to compel his testimony in its investigation of his purchase of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The SEC announced Thursday that it has asked the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, San Francisco Division, to compel Musk to testify after he failed to appear Sept. 15 before its investigators as required by a May subpoena.

Advertisement

The federal agency is investigating whether Musk violated provisions of various federal securities laws during his 2022 purchase of Twitter stock and statements and filings he made in connection.

Musk, who is the richest man in the world, acquired Twitter for $44 billion in late October of last year, and has since made many controversial changes at the company, including rebranding the social media platform as X, which has seen it plummet in value.

Read More

According to the filing, Musk failed to appear for testimony last month despite agreeing to testify multiple times and only raised objection two days before he was scheduled to sit with for the investigations.

The filing states that Musk objected to appearing Sept. 15 on the grounds that he has sat twice before to give testimony, that he objected to San Francisco being the testimony location, that the SEC was using its subpoena power to "harass" him and that his biography was to be published "containing new information potentially relevant to this matter."

Advertisement

The SEC has rejected his objections as "spurious," explaining it has attempted to negotiate terms with Musk but yet he has refused to testify.

"Notwithstanding the specious nature of Musk's untimely objections, the SEC staff attempted to negotiate in good faith with Musk to find an alternative date and location for his testimony," the filing states.

"The SEC staff offered to conduct Musk's testimony at the SEC's Fort Worth, Texas, office (the closest SEC office to Musk's current personal residence) or any other of the commission's offices, and proposed multiple dates in October and November 2023. These good faith efforts were met with Musk's blanket refusal to appear for testimony."

The SEC also rejected Musk's excuse concerning his biography Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, which was published Sept. 12, stating the book "is not a legitimate basis for Musk to avoid compliance with a lawfully issued investigative subpoena."

The SEC said in a statement that it is continuing its fact-finding investigation and has not concluded that any person or company has violated federal securities laws.

A hearing date on the matter has been scheduled Nov. 9.

Latest Headlines

Trump endorses Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump endorses Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has endorsed ally Rep. Jim Jordan for House Speaker.
NYC subway shooter Frank James sentenced to life in prison
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NYC subway shooter Frank James sentenced to life in prison
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Frank James, who pleaded guilty to wounding 10 people on a New York City subway car in a terrorist attack during the morning rush hour of April of last year, has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.
Georgia judge denies Sidney Powell bid to dismiss her Trump election interference case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Georgia judge denies Sidney Powell bid to dismiss her Trump election interference case
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A state judge in Georgia denied a request from Sidney Powell to dismiss the case against her as part of the sweeping indictment returned against former President Donald Trump.
Legendary Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus dies at age 80
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Legendary Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus dies at age 80
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Dick Butkus, legendary Hall of Fame middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears in the 1960s and early '70s, died at the age of 80, his family and the NFL team confirmed Thursday.
Trump files motion to temporarily dismiss lawsuit against former attorney Michael Cohen
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump files motion to temporarily dismiss lawsuit against former attorney Michael Cohen
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Donald Trump filed a motion Thursday to dismiss his lawsuit against his former attorney Michael Cohen without prejudice, a type of dismissal that allows the case to be refiled.
Vice President Harris, others commemorate life of Sen. Dianne Feinstein
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Vice President Harris, others commemorate life of Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- At least 1,500 guests were invited to Sen. Dianne Feinstein's memorial service Thursday in San Francisco. They include Vice President Kamala Harris, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer.
Cornel West leaves Green Party, says he will seek presidency as independent candidate
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Cornel West leaves Green Party, says he will seek presidency as independent candidate
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Progressive intellectual Cornel West said on Thursday that he will run as an independent for president after moving from the People's Party and the Green Party.
Federal court picks Alabama congressional map with new potential swing district
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Federal court picks Alabama congressional map with new potential swing district
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A special federal three-judge panel has chosen a new congressional map in Alabama after previous versions drawn by Republican state lawmakers diluted the power of Black voters and were struck down.
Tropical Storm Philippe to smack northern New England, Atlantic Canada
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Tropical Storm Philippe to smack northern New England, Atlantic Canada
Tropical Storm Philippe will undergo a transition to more of a winter-style storm, but it will pack a powerful punch as it strikes in the zone from Down East Maine to New Brunswick and southern Nova Scotia this weekend.
Trump seeks dismissal of N.Y. hush-money case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump seeks dismissal of N.Y. hush-money case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump, who is facing a civil fraud trial in New York for his business dealings, filed a motion Thursday seeking the dismissal of his Stormy Daniels-tied criminal case in the Empire State.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In N.Y. civil fraud case, defendant says Trump responsible for accuracy of financial records
In N.Y. civil fraud case, defendant says Trump responsible for accuracy of financial records
Trump cites 'presidential immunity' in motion to dismiss election interference case
Trump cites 'presidential immunity' in motion to dismiss election interference case
Georgia judge denies Sidney Powell bid to dismiss her Trump election interference case
Georgia judge denies Sidney Powell bid to dismiss her Trump election interference case
Vice President Harris, others commemorate life of Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Vice President Harris, others commemorate life of Sen. Dianne Feinstein
FedEx airplane crash lands in Chattanooga after gear failure
FedEx airplane crash lands in Chattanooga after gear failure
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement