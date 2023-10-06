OSHA fines Pennsylvania candy company for not evacuating ahead of deadly blast

Seven people died and 11 were injured in March after an explosion at a Pennsylvania candy facility due to a gas leak. File Photo courtesy of West Reading Council President Ryan Lineaweaver/Facebook

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor said a Pennsylvania candy factory failed to properly evacuate its employees ahead of a deadly explosion despite warnings of a gas leak. The R.M. Palmer Co. facility in West Reading, Pa., exploded March 24, killing seven people and injuring 11 others.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Thursday that some employees reported to managers that they smelled gas ahead of the blast, but officials failed to evacuate them. The National Transportation Safety Board blamed the explosion on a natural gas leak from a service tee that had a crack.

OSHA also cited the R.M. Palmer Co. for failing to make emergency exit signs clear, for using flexible cords improperly and for record keeping violations. As part of its announcement, OSHA fined the company about $44,000.

"Seven workers will never return home because the R.M. Palmer Co. did not evacuate the facility after being told of a suspected gas leak," said OSHA Area Director Kevin T. Chambers. "Ensuring the safety of a workplace is expected of employers and required by law. The company could have prevented this horrific tragedy by following required safety procedures."

Those killed in the blast were identified as Michael D. Breedy, Diana M. Cedeno, Domingo Cruz, Susan H. Halvonik, Judith Lopez-Moran, Xiorky D. Nunez and Amy Sandoe.

The R.M. Palmer Co. issued a statement to CNN saying it "does not agree that it has violated any provision of OSHA's workplace standards. The company also accused the federal agency of making "inflammatory, callous and irresponsible" statements.

"Until the NTSB's investigation is complete, there is simply no basis to evaluate OSHA's statement that an evacuation would have prevented the seven tragic deaths that occurred," the company statement said.

R.M. Palmer Co. has operated at the West Reading facility since 1948, manufacturing some 500 chocolate and other candy items. The company employs about 850 people.