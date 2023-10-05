Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 5, 2023 / 10:50 AM

Weekly unemployment claims rise slightly to 207,000

By Clyde Hughes
The Labor Department said those filing for unemployment claims for the first time increased last week over the week before. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The Labor Department said those filing for unemployment claims for the first time increased last week over the week before. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Weekly unemployment claims for the week ending Sept. 30 rose to a seasonally adjusted 207,000, the Labor Department reported on Thursday.

The total for initial unemployment benefits represented a jump of 2,000 from the previous week, the second straight weekly increase.

Advertisement

It, however, remained one of the lowest totals for those making unemployment insurance claims on a weekly basis this year. The weekly total had dropped to 202,000 for the week ending Sept. 16 and an updated 205,000 the following week.

Workers filing for initial unemployment benefits is one indicator labor officials use to judge the stability of the U.S. workforce and the economy.

The four-week average moving for first-time claims, though, decreased by 2,500 to 208,750, The previous week's average was revised up by 250 from 211,000 to 211,250.

The overall total of U.S. residents applying for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 23 was 1,664,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week. The previous week's total was revised down by 5,000 to 1,665,000.

The four-week moving average for all unemployment benefits filings was 1,667,500, a fall of 5,000 from the previous week's revised average.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's memorial closed to public over security concerns
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Sen. Dianne Feinstein's memorial closed to public over security concerns
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Thursday's San Francisco memorial service for Sen. Dianne Feinstein will closed to the public over security concerns. Only invited guests will be able to attend but the memorial will be live streamed.
LG Energy, Toyota announce longterm U.S. EV battery deal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
LG Energy, Toyota announce longterm U.S. EV battery deal
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- LG Energy and Toyota said Wednesday they've reached a long-term agreement to supply batteries for EV vehicles in the United States.
Powerball jackpot soars to $1.4B after no matches on Wednesday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Powerball jackpot soars to $1.4B after no matches on Wednesday
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Powerball lottery jackpot grew to $1.4 billion for Saturday, the third-highest total in the game's history, after Wednesday's drawing produced no winning tickets.
Biden family dog Commander no longer at White House following biting incidents
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden family dog Commander no longer at White House following biting incidents
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's 2-year-old German shepherd Commander no longer resides at the White House, officials said less than two weeks after the dog bit another Secreter Service agent.
California increases paid sick leave from three to five days
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
California increases paid sick leave from three to five days
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that increases annual paid sick days offered to workers from three to five.
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to build more border wall
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to build more border wall
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- In a sharp deviation from earlier statements, the Biden administration said Wednesday it will waive 26 federal laws in a rush to build more border wall in South Texas, where migrant crossings have surged.
U.S. transfers 1.1M rounds of confiscated ammunition to Ukraine
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. transfers 1.1M rounds of confiscated ammunition to Ukraine
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The United States transferred some 1.1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine that were confiscated in December while en route from Iran to militant groups in Yemen.
20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- With another threat of a government shutdown next month and a dozen spending bills to vote on, 20 Republican senators vowed Wednesday to block legislation that does not relate to funding the government.
Gallup: 63% of Americans support establishment of third major political party
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Gallup: 63% of Americans support establishment of third major political party
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A majority of Americans, 63%, support the establishment of a third major political party, according to a Gallup poll conducted ahead of the ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy by far-right Republicans.
Biden administration announces 'life-changing' $9B in student debt relief
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden administration announces 'life-changing' $9B in student debt relief
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced a new round of student loan relief Wednesday that will wipe away $9 billion in debt for 125,000 Americans, as payments restart following a three-year break during the pandemic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
Trump lashes out at DA as he returns to court for third day of $250 million civil fraud case
Trump lashes out at DA as he returns to court for third day of $250 million civil fraud case
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to build more border wall
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to build more border wall
Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise announce they want to be next House speaker
Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise announce they want to be next House speaker
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reveals plan to raise smoking age every year
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reveals plan to raise smoking age every year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement