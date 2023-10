A FedEx airplane crash landed in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Wednesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A FedEx airplane experienced a malfunctioning landing gear and crash landed upon final approach at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport in Tennessee late Wednesday without incident and the three people on board left the plane safely, local officials said. The Chattanooga Fire Department said local public safety agencies were alerted to the flight and the malfunctioning landing gear at about 11:04 p.m., EDT, and prepared for its landing. Advertisement

"The aircraft circled before making its final descent with three people on board," the department said on social media. "The plane crash landed, skidding off the end of the runway. It came to rest between the runway and Jubilee Drive in the safety area. All three people on the aircraft are accounted for."

The fire department said the three people on board were not injured in the landing.

"There was no fire, only smoke from the engines," the fire department said. "Great work by the pilot and airport personnel, as well as all responding agencies for their coordinated efforts."