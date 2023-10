Uber Wednesday launched a new 'return a package' courier feature to return packages to post offices, UPS and FedEx. Uber said it's available in more than 4,950 cities throughout the United States. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Uber on Wednesday launched a new feature allowing users to call for a courier to pick up and return packages. The "Return a Package" feature will allow Uber and Uber Eats customers in more than 4,950 cities to pay a flat fee of $5 -- or $3 for Uber One subscribers -- for a courier to pick up up to five sealed packages and drop them off at a post office, UPS, or FedEx location.

Customers will be able to track the packages and the courier will send a visual confirmation or photo of the receipt when the packages are dropped off, the company said.

The "Return a Package" feature expands the company's Uber Connect service which launched three years ago offering package delivery services.

Uber cited research from the National Retail Federation that showed 79% of shoppers under 30 think mail returns are somewhat or very annoying.

"Now we're adding a new way to save you time and effort with a much-avoided chore: taking care of the packages you need to return but have been ignoring," Uber's Wednesday statement said.

The service launched in markets including Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

