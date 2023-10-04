Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 4, 2023 / 10:25 AM

ADP: Private sector added 89,000 jobs; slowest growth rate since 2021

By Clyde Hughes
A "now hiring" sign is seen in the window of a fast food restaurant in Orange California on January 27, 2021. A new report showed signs of the economy showing down, creating just 89,000 jobs in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
A "now hiring" sign is seen in the window of a fast food restaurant in Orange California on January 27, 2021. A new report showed signs of the economy showing down, creating just 89,000 jobs in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Private sector employment grew by 89,000 jobs, the slowest pace of job growth in more than two years as the economy shows signs of pacing itself, according to the latest monthly ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday.

The report, which comes out two days before the official jobs report from the Labor Department, calculates how many private non-farm jobs have been added or subtracted from the economy over a one calendar month period.

Advertisement

"September showed the slowest pace of growth since January 2021, when private employers shed jobs," the report said. "Large establishments drove the slowdown, losing 83,000 jobs and wiping out gains they made in August."

The report, produced by ADP Research Institute in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab, also showed that annual pay was up 5.9% over the same period last year. That marked the 12th straight month of slowing growth.

Read More

"We are seeing a steepening decline in jobs this month," said Nela Richardson, chief economist for ADP. "Additionally, we are seeing a steady decline in wages in the past 12 months."

Small businesses -- with 49 or fewer employees -- kept the economy's job growth in the positive with 95,000 hires in September to offset the 83,000 jobs lost by large businesses, which hire more than 500 people.

Advertisement

Professional/business services jobs fell by 32,000, followed by a decline of 13,000 in trade/transportation/utilities and 12,000 in manufacturing, marking the biggest job hits in September.

Regionally, the South lost 16,000 jobs in September while the West gained 66,000, most of that in the Pacific region.

Latest Headlines

Uber adds feature to return packages to post offices, UPS and FedEx
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Uber adds feature to return packages to post offices, UPS and FedEx
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Uber on Wednesday launched a new feature allowing users to call for a courier to pick up and return packages.
75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers strike hundreds of facilities in 5 states, D.C
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers strike hundreds of facilities in 5 states, D.C
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A three-day strike by roughly 75,000 Kaiser Permanente health system workers began Wednesday morning as workers seek better pay, retiree medical plans and job protections against subcontracting and outsourcing.
Biden administration announces $9B in student debt relief
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration announces $9B in student debt relief
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a new round of student loan relief that will wipe away $9 billion in debt for 125,000 Americans, the White House said.
Mayor of Detroit suburb charged with accepting bribes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mayor of Detroit suburb charged with accepting bribes
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The mayor of a Detroit suburb has been indicted on federal bribery charges over accepting tens of thousands of dollars in exchange for facilitating the sale of city property.
Texas Republican says he'll nominate Trump for House speaker
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas Republican says he'll nominate Trump for House speaker
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas said he intends to nominate former President Donald Trump for speaker of the House after the position was left vacant Tuesday following the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
Police search for suspect after 5 wounded in shooting at Morgan State University
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police search for suspect after 5 wounded in shooting at Morgan State University
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Police Department said Tuesday night it is responding to an "active shooter situation" near Morgan State University.
U.S. targets Chinese companies, nationals in fentanyl trafficking crackdown
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. targets Chinese companies, nationals in fentanyl trafficking crackdown
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The United States has targeted Chinese companies and their employees with indictments and sanctions, as the Biden administration cracks down on the international trafficking of drugs, specifically fentanyl.
NYC student sentenced to a year in Dubai prison freed
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
NYC student sentenced to a year in Dubai prison freed
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A student at Lehman College in New York City has been freed after she was sentenced to a year in a Dubai prison for allegedly assaulting airport staff in what advocates are characterizing as an extortion attempt.
Ford reveals seventh offer to striking UAW workers; GM announces more layoffs
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Ford reveals seventh offer to striking UAW workers; GM announces more layoffs
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Nearly three weeks into the United Auto Workers strike, Ford Motor Company revealed Tuesday that it has strengthened its seventh offer to the union, as General Motors announced more layoffs.
U.S. fines Stanford $2M for failing to disclose foreign research funds
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. fines Stanford $2M for failing to disclose foreign research funds
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Stanford University has agreed to pay $1.9 million to resolve allegations that it submitted research proposals to federal agencies without disclosing that faculty members were receiving funding from foreign sources.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida death row inmate Michael Zack expresses love, regret before execution
Florida death row inmate Michael Zack expresses love, regret before execution
Florida set to execute Michael Zack for killings in 1996 crime spree
Florida set to execute Michael Zack for killings in 1996 crime spree
Texas Republican says he'll nominate Trump for House speaker
Texas Republican says he'll nominate Trump for House speaker
NYC student sentenced to a year in Dubai prison freed
NYC student sentenced to a year in Dubai prison freed
After vote to unseat him, Kevin McCarthy says he will not run again for House speaker
After vote to unseat him, Kevin McCarthy says he will not run again for House speaker
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement