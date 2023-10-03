Fulton County D.A. subpoenas former New York police commissioner

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Fulton County district attorney's office has filed a subpoena for former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, who has been named one of the unindicted co-conspirators in the Georgia election case involving former President Donald Trump.
Kerik was allegedly involved in meetings with Trump co-conspirators Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and others as they discussed efforts to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election. He has been subpoenaed to testify as a government witness in the trial of attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell later this month, CNN reported.