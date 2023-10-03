Fulton County D.A. subpoenas former New York police commissioner

1 of 2 | Rudy Giuliani (L), former Mayor of New York City, and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik attend the 911 Commemoration Ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial and Museum in New York City on Sept. 11. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Fulton County district attorney's office has filed a subpoena for former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, who has been named one of the unindicted co-conspirators in the Georgia election case involving former President Donald Trump. Kerik was allegedly involved in meetings with Trump co-conspirators Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and others as they discussed efforts to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election. He has been subpoenaed to testify as a government witness in the trial of attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell later this month, CNN reported. Advertisement

Kerik's attorney is calling for immunity for his client in exchange for his testimony.

"[N]o competent criminal attorney would allow Mr. Kerik to testify absent a grant of immunity," attorney Tim Parlatore wrote in response to the subpoena. "To be clear, Mr. Kerik has done nothing wrong and rejects your claim that he is a co-conspirator in any alleged criminal conduct."

Parlatore went on to say that because the district attorney's office made the accusation that Kerik is a co-conspirator, it must "live with the consequences" of Kerik invoking his 5th Amendment right and refusing to testify.

The attorney added that the district attorney's office can hold a public hearing and retract the allegations against Kerik or grant him immunity to obtain his testimony.

Kerik served as police commissioner from 2000 to 2001. He received a pardon from Trump in 2020 after being federally convicted for tax fraud and making false statements to federal officials.