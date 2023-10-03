Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 3, 2023 / 10:31 AM

Fulton County D.A. subpoenas former New York police commissioner

By Joe Fisher
Rudy Giuliani (L), former Mayor of New York City, and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik attend the 911 Commemoration Ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial and Museum in New York City on Sept. 11. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
1 of 2 | Rudy Giuliani (L), former Mayor of New York City, and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik attend the 911 Commemoration Ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial and Museum in New York City on Sept. 11. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Fulton County district attorney's office has filed a subpoena for former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, who has been named one of the unindicted co-conspirators in the Georgia election case involving former President Donald Trump.

Kerik was allegedly involved in meetings with Trump co-conspirators Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and others as they discussed efforts to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election. He has been subpoenaed to testify as a government witness in the trial of attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell later this month, CNN reported.

Advertisement

Kerik's attorney is calling for immunity for his client in exchange for his testimony.

"[N]o competent criminal attorney would allow Mr. Kerik to testify absent a grant of immunity," attorney Tim Parlatore wrote in response to the subpoena. "To be clear, Mr. Kerik has done nothing wrong and rejects your claim that he is a co-conspirator in any alleged criminal conduct."

Parlatore went on to say that because the district attorney's office made the accusation that Kerik is a co-conspirator, it must "live with the consequences" of Kerik invoking his 5th Amendment right and refusing to testify.

Advertisement

The attorney added that the district attorney's office can hold a public hearing and retract the allegations against Kerik or grant him immunity to obtain his testimony.

Kerik served as police commissioner from 2000 to 2001. He received a pardon from Trump in 2020 after being federally convicted for tax fraud and making false statements to federal officials.

Read More

Latest Headlines

10 U.S. drugmakers agree to participate in price negotiations with Medicare
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
10 U.S. drugmakers agree to participate in price negotiations with Medicare
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Ten U.S. drug manufacturers have agreed to participate in the initial round of the first-ever pricing negotiations between Medicare and the nation's pharmaceutical giants, the Biden administration announced Tuesday.
Florida set to execute Michael Zack for killings in 1996 crime spree
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Florida set to execute Michael Zack for killings in 1996 crime spree
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Michael Duane Zack is expected to become the sixth death row inmate to be executed in Florida on Tuesday evening after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to stop the planned lethal injection.
Hunter Biden to appear in Delaware court to face federal gun charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hunter Biden to appear in Delaware court to face federal gun charges
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden is scheduled to appear in federal court in Delaware Tuesday to face three felony gun charges more than two months after plea negotiations to dismiss the case fell apart.
Powerball jackpot climbs to third largest prize of $1.2B
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Powerball jackpot climbs to third largest prize of $1.2B
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion, the third largest purse in the game's history, after no ticket Monday night matched all six numbers pulled.
USPS unveils stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
USPS unveils stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service has unveiled a new Forever stamp honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Illinois Gov. Pritzker calls on Biden to address 'untenable' migrant crisis
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Illinois Gov. Pritzker calls on Biden to address 'untenable' migrant crisis
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling on President Joe Biden to coordinate a federal response to address the "untenable" migrant crisis.
Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked by 3 armed men in D.C.
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked by 3 armed men in D.C.
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Henry Cuellar was the victim of a carjacking Monday night in Washington, his office told UPI.
U.S. fines Stanford $2M for failing to disclose foreign research funds
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. fines Stanford $2M for failing to disclose foreign research funds
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Stanford University has agreed to pay $1.9 million to resolve allegations that it submitted research proposals to federal agencies without disclosing that faculty members were receiving funding from foreign sources.
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Police late Monday said a 9-year-old girl has been found "in good health" after she went missing in upstate New York over the weekend. A suspect is in custody after the girl's parents received a ransom note.
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A North Dakota state legislator and his family were killed over the weekend in a small plane crash in Utah, the state's Republican Party leadership announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Trump's ex-accountant testifies as first day of civil fraud trial concludes
Trump's ex-accountant testifies as first day of civil fraud trial concludes
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked by 3 armed men in D.C.
Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked by 3 armed men in D.C.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement