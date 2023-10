The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night has climbed to $1.2 billion after no winning ticket was drawn on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion, the third largest purse in the game's history, after no ticket Monday night matched all six numbers pulled. The prize climbed after no one lucked into claiming the $1 billion jackpot up for grabs Monday night by matching white ball numbers 12, 26, 27, 43 and 47 and red Powerball 5. The Power Play multiplier was 2X. Advertisement

The increased $1.2 billion jackpot is the third largest Powerball prize in its history, followed by the $1.586 billion jackpot of Jan. 13, 2019, and the record $2.04 billion of Nov. 7.

It is also the seventh largest among U.S. lottery jackpots, Powerball said.

Though no one walked away with the more than $1 billion prize Monday night, two tickets sold one each in Delaware and Michigan matched five white balls for $1 million apiece.

Two other tickets -- one in New York and the other in South Carolina -- netted their holders $2 million each as they matched all five white balls but also included the Power Play feature.

If there's a winner to Wednesday night's jackpot, they will have the option to choose between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.2 billion and a lump sum payment of roughly $551.7 million. Both prizes are before taxes.

Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.