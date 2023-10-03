Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 3, 2023 / 11:26 AM / Updated at 11:35 AM

Michigan Supreme Court declines to hear appeal by parents of Oxford school shooter

By Clyde Hughes
The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an appeal by the parents of Oxford high school shooter Ethan Crumbley challenging a case charging them with manslaughter. File Photo by Nic Antaya/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an appeal by the parents of Oxford high school shooter Ethan Crumbley challenging a case charging them with manslaughter. File Photo by Nic Antaya/EPA-EFE

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear an appeal brought by the parents of teenage school shooter Ethan Crumbley in a case charging them with manslaughter.

James and Jennifer Crumbley face charges in connection with their son's shooting spree at Oxford High School that killed four students and injured six others in 2021. The Crumbleys have been fighting to get the charges dismissed, charging that Oakland County 52-3 Circuit Court Judge Julia Nicholson erred in sending it to trial.

Advertisement

The Michigan Court of Appeals earlier sided with Nicholson and the Supreme Court opted not to question either ruling, writing that they were "not persuaded that the question presented should be reviewed by this court."

The Crumbleys became the first parents in the United States to be criminally charged in a mass shooting carried out by one of their children. Prosecutors are trying to hold them criminally liable for buying their son the gun that he used in the massacre, and, for never telling the school about the weapon when they were called to the school over his troubling behavior.

Read More

The Crumbleys each face four involuntary manslaughter charges in the deaths of Oxford students Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; HanaSt. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17.

Advertisement

The Crumbleys, though, have long argued that the gun was always properly stored and they could not have possibly known their son was planning to pull off a mass shooting at the school.

The Michigan appeals judges said, though, that Ethan Crumbley's actions were "reasonably foreseeable" given the past concerns brought up by school officials and other actions.

The court ruled just days after another Michigan judge ruled last week that Ethan Crumbley could be eligible to be sent the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole in connection with the shooting.

Latest Headlines

Rep. Kevin McCarthy to call for vote on whether to remove him as speaker
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rep. Kevin McCarthy to call for vote on whether to remove him as speaker
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to call for a vote Tuesday on whether he should be removed from the leadership post.
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty on federal gun charges in Delaware court
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty on federal gun charges in Delaware court
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden is scheduled to appear in federal court in Delaware Tuesday to face three felony gun charges more than two months after plea negotiations to dismiss the case fell apart.
Fulton County D.A. subpoenas former New York police commissioner
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fulton County D.A. subpoenas former New York police commissioner
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Fulton County district attorney's office has filed a subpoena for former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, one of the unindicted alleged co-conspirators in the Georgia election case.
10 U.S. drugmakers agree to participate in price negotiations with Medicare
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
10 U.S. drugmakers agree to participate in price negotiations with Medicare
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Ten U.S. drug manufacturers have agreed to participate in the initial round of the first-ever pricing negotiations between Medicare and the nation's pharmaceutical giants, the Biden administration announced Tuesday.
Florida set to execute Michael Zack for killings in 1996 crime spree
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida set to execute Michael Zack for killings in 1996 crime spree
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Michael Duane Zack is expected to become the sixth death row inmate to be executed in Florida on Tuesday evening after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to stop the planned lethal injection.
Powerball jackpot climbs to third largest prize of $1.2B
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Powerball jackpot climbs to third largest prize of $1.2B
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion, the third largest purse in the game's history, after no ticket Monday night matched all six numbers pulled.
USPS unveils stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
USPS unveils stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service has unveiled a new Forever stamp honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Illinois Gov. Pritzker calls on Biden to address 'untenable' migrant crisis
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Illinois Gov. Pritzker calls on Biden to address 'untenable' migrant crisis
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling on President Joe Biden to coordinate a federal response to address the "untenable" migrant crisis.
Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked by 3 armed men in D.C.
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked by 3 armed men in D.C.
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Henry Cuellar was the victim of a carjacking Monday night in Washington, his office told UPI.
U.S. fines Stanford $2M for failing to disclose foreign research funds
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. fines Stanford $2M for failing to disclose foreign research funds
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Stanford University has agreed to pay $1.9 million to resolve allegations that it submitted research proposals to federal agencies without disclosing that faculty members were receiving funding from foreign sources.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
Ransom note leads to suspect, missing 9-year-old girl at upstate N.Y. park
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah
Florida set to execute Michael Zack for killings in 1996 crime spree
Florida set to execute Michael Zack for killings in 1996 crime spree
Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked by 3 armed men in D.C.
Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked by 3 armed men in D.C.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement