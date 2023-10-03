Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear an appeal brought by the parents of teenage school shooter Ethan Crumbley in a case charging them with manslaughter.
James and Jennifer Crumbley face charges in connection with their son's shooting spree at Oxford High School that killed four students and injured six others in 2021. The Crumbleys have been fighting to get the charges dismissed, charging that Oakland County 52-3 Circuit Court Judge Julia Nicholson erred in sending it to trial.