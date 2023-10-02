Trending
Oct. 2, 2023 / 2:18 PM

Search intensifies for missing 9-year-old girl in upstate N.Y. park

By Don Jacobson
Authorities on Monday intensified their search for Charlotte Sena, a 9-year-old girl who disappeared over the weekend at Moreau State Park in upstate New York. Photo courtesy New York State Police
1 of 3 | Authorities on Monday intensified their search for Charlotte Sena, a 9-year-old girl who disappeared over the weekend at Moreau State Park in upstate New York. Photo courtesy New York State Police

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A contingent of searchers including numerous state police officers ramped up their hunt for a missing 9-year-old girl on Monday after she disappeared from an upstate New York park over the weekend.

Columns of New York State Police vehicles, FBI agents, a busload of volunteers and other searchers gathering on foot were seen entering Moreau State Park early in the day as the quest for Charlotte Sena, of Greenfield, N.Y., intensified 36 hours after she was reported missing by her parents, the Albany, N.Y., Times-Union reported.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Sunday the search team includes more than 100 personnel, including 75 polices officers on the ground in the park, as well as drones, an airboat search team, six underwater rescue teams and another boat equipped with sonar.

"We are leaving no stone, no branch, no table, no cabin unturned, untouched, unexamined in our search to find Charlotte," she told reporters, adding, "I promised her parents we'll find their daughter. She's all of our daughters. Their family needs love. They need prayers."

New York State Police Lt. Col. Richard Mazzone said Charlotte was last seen at 6:15 p.m. Saturday riding her bike on a trail in the 6,250-acre park, located about 45 miles north of Albany.

After her parents noticed she was missing, they began a search and found her bike left unattended on a loop trail, leading to fears she had been abducted. Shortly thereafter they called emergency responders.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning.

Charlotte was described as 4-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing about 90 pounds. Authorities said she has blond hair, green eyes and was wearing a Pokemon shirt, blue pants and black Crocs on Saturday when she went missing.

Anyone with information about Charlotte is urged to contact the New York State Police at 518-457-6811 or dial 911.

