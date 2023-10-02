Mack Truck workers avoid strike with tentative labor deal

1 of 3 | Unionized auto workers reached a tentative new agreement with Mack Trucks Monday, with a ratification vote set to take place in the near future. Photo courtesy of Mack Trucks

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Auto workers reached a tentative new agreement with Mack Trucks Monday, with a ratification vote set to take place in the near future. "Nearly 4,000 UAW members at Mack Truck in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Florida (UAW Region 8 & Region 9) have a tentative agreement," the United Auto Workers union posted on social media Monday morning. Advertisement

If ratified, the deal would avoid a strike with truck manufacturer, which is part of the Swedish Volvo Group.

Details of the tentative deal remain sparse but the deal "would deliver significantly increased wages and continue first-class benefits for Mack employees and their families," North Carolina-based Mack wrote on its website, confirming the news.

"At the same time, it would allow the company to successfully compete in the market; invest in our people, plants and products; and be a sustainable employer."

The company said it expects to post a summary of the deal soon.

The deal comes against the backdrop of other major labor disruptions involving auto workers across the United States.

The UAW on Friday expanded ongoing strikes against Ford and General Motors. The union cited a lack of progress in negotiations as part of its reasoning in calling for an additional combined 7,000 workers at Ford's Chicago Assembly and GM's Lansing Michigan Delta Township plant to join the picket lines.

In late September, unionized Canadian auto workers voted to accept a new labor deal with Ford, featuring a 15% wage hike over three years.