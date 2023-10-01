Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 1, 2023 / 12:17 PM / Updated at 3:53 AM

90-degree heat, humidity force cancelation of Twin Cities Marathon

By Don Jacobson & Darryl Coote
Organizers of the Twin Cities Marathon in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., called off the race early Sunday when forecasts indicated record-breaking heat of 90 degrees and high humidity. Photo courtesy of Twin Cities in Motion/X
Organizers of the Twin Cities Marathon in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., called off the race early Sunday when forecasts indicated record-breaking heat of 90 degrees and high humidity. Photo courtesy of Twin Cities in Motion/X

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Record-breaking 90-degree temperatures predicted for Sunday prompted the organizers of the prestigious Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon to cancel the event, fearing for the safety of the participants.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., metro area set an all-time record high for Sept. 30 on Saturday, with the temperatures reaching 88 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the old mark of 87 set in 1897.

Advertisement

Forecasters with the National Weather Service for the Twin Cities had predicated that weather on Sunday would be the hottest all week with temperatures reaching record highs in the afternoon.

By Sunday night, the Twin Cities had posted a record 92 degrees, which is the warmest Minneapolis and St. Paul has been in October since 90 degrees was achieved in 1997 and 1928. It was also the hottest Oct. 1 since 87 degrees was reached back in 1897.

Read More

The average high temperature for the Twin Cities area during the first week of October is about 67 degrees.

Race organizer Twin Cities in Motion had previously posted "red flag" conditions calling for extreme caution during Sunday's race due to concerns about heat exhaustion, but at around 6 a.m. they posted a "black flag," meaning the race had been canceled.

Advertisement

Both a 10-mile event and the full marathon, which is considered one of the top urban marathons in the world, were called off in what organizers called a sad but necessary move. About 20,000 runners were expected to participate in the two events.

It marked the first time the race has been canceled due to weather since its inception in 1982.

"It saddens Twin Cities in Motion and its partners to be unable to hold the races that runners have been pointing toward for months, but the safety of participants and the community will always be our primary concern," the race committee said in a statement.

"Extreme heat conditions can tax both runners and our emergency response systems. We ask the entire running community to come together for the safety of everyone involved."

The announcement came as officials in New York City canceled the water portion of Sunday's triathlon over water quality concerns in the Hudson River as heavy rains late last week caused flooding in Manhattan, the Hudson Valley and Long Island.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota said he is stepping down from his Democratic leadership positions in protest of his party's support of President Joe Biden's re-election bid.
Newsom taps Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein's Senate seat
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Newsom taps Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein's Senate seat
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced late Sunday that he has selected Laphonza Butler of EMILY'S List to fill the Senate seat of Dianne Feinstein, who died Thursday night at the age of 90.
Supreme Court begins new term Monday, facing cases on gun rights and free speech
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Supreme Court begins new term Monday, facing cases on gun rights and free speech
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will begin a fresh docket of cases starting Monday, highlighted by challenges to free speech and gun rights.
Jimmy Carter turns 99, receives more than 17,000 well wishes
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Jimmy Carter turns 99, receives more than 17,000 well wishes
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, turned 99 Sunday as messages poured in from around the world wishing him a happy birthday.
Economists wary of economic impact as student loan payments resume
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Economists wary of economic impact as student loan payments resume
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- More than 40 million U.S. student loan borrowers faced requirements to resume making their payments starting Sunday as a pause for the COVID-19 pandemic expired, sparking concerns the economy could suffer.
Rep. Matt Gaetz to file motion for removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Rep. Matt Gaetz to file motion for removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Rep. Matt Gaetz said Sunday he will file a motion this week to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker in the wake of this weekend's passage of a stopgap government funding bill.
Biden signs 45-day funding measure to avert government shutdown
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden signs 45-day funding measure to avert government shutdown
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Senate approved a 45-day stopgap funding resolution and President Joe Biden signed the measure into law late Saturday with only hours to spare before a government shutdown.
Prosecutors cite Trump's attacks on Milley in new push for gag order
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Prosecutors cite Trump's attacks on Milley in new push for gag order
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have again asked for a gag order on Donald Trump ahead of his upcoming election interference trial in Washington, D.C., citing a recent social media attacks on Gen. Mark Milley and others.
IRS consultant charged with leaking tax info on Trump, others
U.S. News // 1 day ago
IRS consultant charged with leaking tax info on Trump, others
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has charged an Internal Revenue Service consultant with leaking the tax information of former President Donald Trump and "thousands" of other wealthy Americans to news organizations.
Government shutdown practically assured after House GOP stopgap measure fails
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Government shutdown practically assured after House GOP stopgap measure fails
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Far-right Republicans on Friday voted down a GOP House bill that would have provided a temporary stopgap against the looming government shutdown that now would appear to be almost certain to occur this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pro-Russia party wins Slovakia election, intends to end support of Ukraine
Pro-Russia party wins Slovakia election, intends to end support of Ukraine
Rep. Matt Gaetz to file motion for removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Rep. Matt Gaetz to file motion for removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
Nearly 1 million join opposition coalition march in Poland ahead Oct. 15 election
Nearly 1 million join opposition coalition march in Poland ahead Oct. 15 election
At least 13 dead after nightclub fire in southeastern Spain
At least 13 dead after nightclub fire in southeastern Spain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement