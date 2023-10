Philadelphia police said that four people were shot in a home early Monday morning with three of them dying before authorities killed the suspect later a search. File Photo by Brett Hondow/Pixabay

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A suspect in a triple homicide in Philadelphia was killed by police in an exchange of gunfire, authorities said Monday. Philadelphia Police have not released the names of the suspect killed in the shootout with authorities or the victims of an earlier shooting Monday that left three dead and one injured. Advertisement

Authorities said they responded to a home in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia about 4:50 a.m. When officers arrived, they found three people dead from gunshot wounds in the front room and another person injured in another room.

Doctors listed that person, a female, in critical but stable condition.

Police established a person of interest, age 42, left the area after the shooting and the vehicle he was in. Officers found the vehicle about 7 a.m. When police stopped the vehicle, they claimed the driver opened fire on him, which they returned.

The injured driver was then taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died.

"The suspect inside of the vehicle fired one time at the officers," Interim Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford said. "This seems to be the suspect that was responsible for the three homicides earlier this morning."

Stanford said the suspected shooter and victims were all family members but hadn't identified them publicly as of early Monday afternoon.