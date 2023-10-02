North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A North Dakota state legislator and his family were killed in weekend small plane crash in Utah, the state's Republican Party leadership announced Monday.

State Sen. Doug Larsen, a Republican from Mandan, N.D., died along with his wife, Amy, and two young children in the crash of a single-engine plane near Moab, Utah, on Sunday, according to Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, who made the announcement in an email to colleagues obtained by the Grand Forks, N.D., Herald.

Hogue said Larsen and his family died when a plane they were aboard came down shortly after taking off from the Canyonlands Field Airport near Moab, where they had stopped to refuel after visiting family in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Sheriff's officials in Grand County, Utah, reported a plane crashed at 8:30 p.m. Sunday north of Moab and that none of its four occupants had survived. The victims were not named in the sheriff's report.

The majority leader said a stepchild of Larson's who was not on the plane survives them.

"I am incredibly saddened by the unexpected passing of state Sen. Doug Larsen," a fellow state lawmaker, Rep. Matt Heilman of Bismarck, N.D., wrote in a Facebook post. "Sen. Larsen was the first legislator I talked to about running for office in 2021. He had a stellar voting record, supported my campaign, and was a great man to say the least."

The Herald reported Larsen owned a home building and development company in Mandan, as well as a hotel franchise in Bismarck, and was a licensed real estate agent.

Federal Aviation Administration records show him as the owner of a single-engine Piper aircraft.