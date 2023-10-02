Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 2, 2023 / 5:03 PM

North Dakota state senator, 3 family members killed in plane crash in Utah

By Don Jacobson

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A North Dakota state legislator and his family were killed in weekend small plane crash in Utah, the state's Republican Party leadership announced Monday.

State Sen. Doug Larsen, a Republican from Mandan, N.D., died along with his wife, Amy, and two young children in the crash of a single-engine plane near Moab, Utah, on Sunday, according to Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, who made the announcement in an email to colleagues obtained by the Grand Forks, N.D., Herald.

Advertisement

Hogue said Larsen and his family died when a plane they were aboard came down shortly after taking off from the Canyonlands Field Airport near Moab, where they had stopped to refuel after visiting family in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Sheriff's officials in Grand County, Utah, reported a plane crashed at 8:30 p.m. Sunday north of Moab and that none of its four occupants had survived. The victims were not named in the sheriff's report.

Read More

The majority leader said a stepchild of Larson's who was not on the plane survives them.

"I am incredibly saddened by the unexpected passing of state Sen. Doug Larsen," a fellow state lawmaker, Rep. Matt Heilman of Bismarck, N.D., wrote in a Facebook post. "Sen. Larsen was the first legislator I talked to about running for office in 2021. He had a stellar voting record, supported my campaign, and was a great man to say the least."

Advertisement

The Herald reported Larsen owned a home building and development company in Mandan, as well as a hotel franchise in Bismarck, and was a licensed real estate agent.

Federal Aviation Administration records show him as the owner of a single-engine Piper aircraft.

Latest Headlines

Religious liberty cases could land on Supreme Court docket this term
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Religious liberty cases could land on Supreme Court docket this term
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court begins its 2023 term Monday and the justices are considering which cases to hear, including some that could impact religious liberty.
Search intensifies for missing 9-year-old girl in upstate N.Y. park
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Search intensifies for missing 9-year-old girl in upstate N.Y. park
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A contingent of searchers including numerous state police officers ramped up their hunt for a missing 9-year-old girl on Monday after she disappeared in an upstate New York park over the weekend.
Lawyers attack credibility on first day of Donald Trump N.Y. civil fraud trial
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Lawyers attack credibility on first day of Donald Trump N.Y. civil fraud trial
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Donald Trump on Monday attacked the credibility of what are expected to be key witnesses during his multimillion-dollar fraud trial in New York City.
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead; police kill alleged gunman
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead; police kill alleged gunman
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A suspect in a triple homicide in Philadelphia was killed by police in an exchange of gunfire, authorities said Monday.
Mack Truck workers avoid strike with tentative labor deal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Mack Truck workers avoid strike with tentative labor deal
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Auto workers reached a tentative new agreement with Mack Trucks Monday, with a ratification vote set to take place in the near future.
Tesla sees predicted vehicle production, delivery drop in third quarter
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tesla sees predicted vehicle production, delivery drop in third quarter
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Tesla saw vehicle production dip in the third quarter, releasing its latest production numbers Monday morning.
Grizzly bear attack kills 2 in Canadian national park
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Grizzly bear attack kills 2 in Canadian national park
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A grizzly bear attacked and killed a couple at Banff National Park in Canada on Friday, leading to authorities killing the bear while investigating the incident.
Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear a case that seeks to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot in 2024.
Iowa hearings on pipeline turn heated over transparency, property rights
U.S. News // 5 days ago
Iowa hearings on pipeline turn heated over transparency, property rights
CLIVE, Iowa, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The plan to build a 2,000-mile carbon pipeline through five Midwestern states has sparked heated debate in Iowa, where hundreds of landowners and expert witnesses are facing off over politics and property rights.
Google Doodle celebrates the Appalachian Trail
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates the Appalachian Trail
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle slideshow pays tribute to the Appalachian Trail on the East Coast of the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Lawyers attack credibility on first day of Donald Trump N.Y. civil fraud trial
Lawyers attack credibility on first day of Donald Trump N.Y. civil fraud trial
Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
Newsom taps Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein's Senate seat
Newsom taps Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein's Senate seat
Nearly 1 million join opposition coalition march in Poland ahead Oct. 15 election
Nearly 1 million join opposition coalition march in Poland ahead Oct. 15 election
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement