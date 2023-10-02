Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 2, 2023 / 11:28 AM

Grizzly bear attack kills 2 in Canadian national park

By Clyde Hughes
A grizzly bear walking on snow near Obsidian Creek, in April 2003. A couple in Canada were killed by a grizzly bear over the weekend. File Photo by Jim Peaco/NPS
A grizzly bear walking on snow near Obsidian Creek, in April 2003. A couple in Canada were killed by a grizzly bear over the weekend. File Photo by Jim Peaco/NPS

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A grizzly bear attacked and killed a couple at Banff National Park in Canada, leading to authorities killing the bear while investigating the incident.

Park Canada said it quickly mobilized a team after receiving an alert indicating a possible bear attack at about 8 p.m. local time Friday in Red Deer River Valley, west of Ya Ha Tinda Ranch. Officials said the weather did not allow them to take a helicopter in their search, so they arrived on foot at about 1 a.m., Banff National Park said.

Advertisement

"[The response team] discovered two deceased individuals," the park said as they arrived at the site the couple's camp. "While in the area, the response team encountered a grizzly bear that displayed aggressive behavior, leading Parks Canada staff to euthanize the bear on-site to ensure public safety."

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrived on the scene at 5 a.m. and helped transport the victims to Sundre, Alberta.

Read More

Grizzly and black bears occupy Banff National Park. Earlier this year, a grizzly bear mauled a woman on a forest trail near Yellowstone National Park. Another bear was killed after breaking into a house near West Yellowstone.

Advertisement

Kim Titchener, the founder of Bear Safety and More, told CBC News that it was "highly unusual" for a bear involved in an attack to be still near the scene if the attack was defensive in nature.

"Usually, the attack occurs and then the bear leaves the area," she said. "So that of course is concerning and I'm not sure what was going on there, but of course those details will come out as they do the investigation."

Latest Headlines

Mack Truck workers avoid strike with tentative labor deal
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Mack Truck workers avoid strike with tentative labor deal
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Auto workers reached a tentative new agreement with Mack Trucks Monday, with a ratification vote set to take place in the near future.
Religious liberty cases could land on Supreme Court docket this term
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Religious liberty cases could land on Supreme Court docket this term
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court begins its 2023 term Monday and the justices are considering which cases to hear, including some that could impact religious liberty.
Tesla sees predicted vehicle production, delivery drop in third quarter
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tesla sees predicted vehicle production, delivery drop in third quarter
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Tesla saw vehicle production dip in the third quarter, releasing its latest production numbers Monday morning.
Donald Trump arrives at N.Y. court for opening of civil fraud trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Donald Trump arrives at N.Y. court for opening of civil fraud trial
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump spoke to reporters as he arrived in a Manhattan courtroom Monday for the opening of his civil fraud trial to determine damages.
Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear a case that seeks to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot in 2024.
Iowa hearings on pipeline turn heated over transparency, property rights
U.S. News // 5 days ago
Iowa hearings on pipeline turn heated over transparency, property rights
CLIVE, Iowa, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The plan to build a 2,000-mile carbon pipeline through five Midwestern states has sparked heated debate in Iowa, where hundreds of landowners and expert witnesses are facing off over politics and property rights.
Google Doodle celebrates the Appalachian Trail
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates the Appalachian Trail
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle slideshow pays tribute to the Appalachian Trail on the East Coast of the United States.
Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.04B, second billion-dollar prize of 2023
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.04B, second billion-dollar prize of 2023
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Powerball lottery will present is second billion-dollar jackpot of 2023 for Monday's drawing, the fourth-highest total in the game's history at $1.04 billion.
Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota said he is stepping down from his Democratic leadership positions in protest of his party's support of President Joe Biden's re-election bid.
90-degree heat, humidity force cancelation of Twin Cities Marathon
U.S. News // 1 day ago
90-degree heat, humidity force cancelation of Twin Cities Marathon
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Record-breaking 90-degree temperatures predicted for Sunday prompted the organizers of the prestigious Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon to cancel the event, fearing for the safety of the participants.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Pro-Russia party wins Slovakia election, intends to end support of Ukraine
Pro-Russia party wins Slovakia election, intends to end support of Ukraine
Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
Rep. Matt Gaetz to file motion for removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Rep. Matt Gaetz to file motion for removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Donald Trump arrives at N.Y. court for opening of civil fraud trial
Donald Trump arrives at N.Y. court for opening of civil fraud trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement