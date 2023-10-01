90-degree heat, humidity force cancelation of Twin Cities Marathon

Organizers of the Twin Cities Marathon in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., called off the race early Sunday when forecasts indicated record-breaking heat of 90 degrees and high humidity. File Photo by Lorie Shaull/ Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Record-breaking, 90-degree temperatures predicted for Sunday prompted the organizers of the prestigious Twin Cities Marathon to cancel the event, fearing for the safety of the participants. The Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., metro area set an all-time record high for Sept. 30 on Saturday, with the temperatures reaching 88 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the old mark of 87 set in 1897. Advertisement

More of the same was forecast for Sunday with the National Weather Service predicting worsening heat and humidity amid a record-shattering high of 90 degrees.

The average high temperature for the Twin Cities area during the first week of October is about 67 degrees.

Race organizer Twin Cities in Motion had previously posted "red flag" conditions calling for extreme caution during Sunday's race due to concerns about heat exhaustion, but at around 6 a.m. they posted a "black flag," meaning the race had been canceled.

Both a 10-mile event and the full marathon, which is considered one of the top urban marathons in the world, were called off in what organizers called a sad but necessary move. About 20,000 runners were expected to participate in the two events.

It marked the first time the race has been canceled due to weather since its inception in 1982.

Today's marathon and 10 mile races are cancelled due to Black Flag EAS conditions. pic.twitter.com/6DpjE8CMi6— Twin Cities In Motion (@tcmarathon) October 1, 2023

"It saddens Twin Cities in Motion and its partners to be unable to hold the races that runners have been pointing toward for months, but the safety of participants and the community will always be our primary concern," the race committee said in a statement.

"Extreme heat conditions can tax both runners and our emergency response systems. We ask the entire running community to come together for the safety of everyone involved."