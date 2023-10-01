Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 1, 2023 / 12:17 PM

90-degree heat, humidity force cancelation of Twin Cities Marathon

By Don Jacobson
Organizers of the Twin Cities Marathon in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., called off the race early Sunday when forecasts indicated record-breaking heat of 90 degrees and high humidity. File Photo by Lorie Shaull/Wikimedia Commons
Organizers of the Twin Cities Marathon in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., called off the race early Sunday when forecasts indicated record-breaking heat of 90 degrees and high humidity. File Photo by Lorie Shaull/Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Record-breaking, 90-degree temperatures predicted for Sunday prompted the organizers of the prestigious Twin Cities Marathon to cancel the event, fearing for the safety of the participants.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., metro area set an all-time record high for Sept. 30 on Saturday, with the temperatures reaching 88 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the old mark of 87 set in 1897.

Advertisement

More of the same was forecast for Sunday with the National Weather Service predicting worsening heat and humidity amid a record-shattering high of 90 degrees.

The average high temperature for the Twin Cities area during the first week of October is about 67 degrees.

Read More

Race organizer Twin Cities in Motion had previously posted "red flag" conditions calling for extreme caution during Sunday's race due to concerns about heat exhaustion, but at around 6 a.m. they posted a "black flag," meaning the race had been canceled.

Both a 10-mile event and the full marathon, which is considered one of the top urban marathons in the world, were called off in what organizers called a sad but necessary move. About 20,000 runners were expected to participate in the two events.

Advertisement

It marked the first time the race has been canceled due to weather since its inception in 1982.

"It saddens Twin Cities in Motion and its partners to be unable to hold the races that runners have been pointing toward for months, but the safety of participants and the community will always be our primary concern," the race committee said in a statement.

"Extreme heat conditions can tax both runners and our emergency response systems. We ask the entire running community to come together for the safety of everyone involved."

Latest Headlines

Jimmy Carter turns 99, receives more than 17,000 well wishes
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Jimmy Carter turns 99, receives more than 17,000 well wishes
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, turned 99 Sunday as messages poured in from around the world wishing him a happy birthday.
Economists wary of economic impact as student loan payments resume
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Economists wary of economic impact as student loan payments resume
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- More than 40 million U.S. student loan borrowers faced requirements to resume making their payments starting Sunday as a pause for the COVID-19 pandemic expired, sparking concerns the economy could suffer.
Rep. Matt Gaetz to file motion for removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. Matt Gaetz to file motion for removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Rep. Matt Gaetz said Sunday he will file a motion this week to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker in the wake of this weekend's passage of a stopgap government funding bill.
Biden signs 45-day funding measure to avert government shutdown
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden signs 45-day funding measure to avert government shutdown
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Senate approved a 45-day stopgap funding resolution and President Joe Biden signed the measure into law late Saturday with only hours to spare before a government shutdown.
Prosecutors cite Trump's attacks on Milley in new push for gag order
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Prosecutors cite Trump's attacks on Milley in new push for gag order
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have again asked for a gag order on Donald Trump ahead of his upcoming election interference trial in Washington, D.C., citing a recent social media attacks on Gen. Mark Milley and others.
IRS consultant charged with leaking tax info on Trump, others
U.S. News // 1 day ago
IRS consultant charged with leaking tax info on Trump, others
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has charged an Internal Revenue Service consultant with leaking the tax information of former President Donald Trump and "thousands" of other wealthy Americans to news organizations.
Government shutdown practically assured after House GOP stopgap measure fails
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Government shutdown practically assured after House GOP stopgap measure fails
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Far-right Republicans on Friday voted down a GOP House bill that would have provided a temporary stopgap against the looming government shutdown that now would appear to be almost certain to occur this weekend.
New York declares state of emergency amid 'life-threatening' flooding
U.S. News // 2 days ago
New York declares state of emergency amid 'life-threatening' flooding
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Friday in response to heavy rains and flooding in New York City, the Hudson Valley and Long Island.
FBI arrests Proud Boy who went missing ahead of his Jan. 6 riot sentencing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FBI arrests Proud Boy who went missing ahead of his Jan. 6 riot sentencing
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- FBI agents in Tampa, Fla., arrested a man convicted of assaulting officers during the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol after he went missing last month while awaiting sentencing.
Under new contract, United Airlines pilots could see salaries soar 40% higher
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Under new contract, United Airlines pilots could see salaries soar 40% higher
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- United Airlines pilots approved a new contract Friday that provides up to a 40.2% increase in pay over the course of the four-year deal, union representatives announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden signs 45-day funding measure to avert government shutdown
Biden signs 45-day funding measure to avert government shutdown
China slams U.S. report on Beijing's 'global information manipulation'
China slams U.S. report on Beijing's 'global information manipulation'
Pro-Russia party wins Slovakia election, intends to end support of Ukraine
Pro-Russia party wins Slovakia election, intends to end support of Ukraine
At least 13 dead after nightclub fire in southeastern Spain
At least 13 dead after nightclub fire in southeastern Spain
Elon Musk angers German government with post backing far-right party
Elon Musk angers German government with post backing far-right party
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement