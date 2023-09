Christopher Worrell was arrested as he attempted to return to his home in Naples, Fla., on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the FBI

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- FBI agents in Tampa, Fla., arrested a man convicted of assaulting officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after he went missing last month while awaiting sentencing, officials announced Friday. Christopher Worrell, 52, was arrested Thursday "when he attempted to covertly return to his home in Naples, Florida," the FBI said in a statement. The Collier County Sheriff's Office assisted federal agents in Worrell's capture. Advertisement

The FBI said officials provided Worrell with medical attention after they found him unconscious at his home. No other information about his unconsciousness was provided.

"Worrell was transferred to an area hospital, where he remains at this time. In his residence, the FBI found night-vision goggles, $4,000 in cash, and survivalist gear," an FBI statement said.

The FBI launched a search for the self-avowed member of the Proud Boys, a far-right organization, in early August after his sentencing date was canceled. Officials issued an arrest warrant accusing him of violating conditions of release pending sentencing on federal charges.

Worrell had been on house arrest awaiting sentencing.

He was convicted of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds using a deadly or dangerous weapon; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; civil disorder; and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.

The Justice Department was seeking a 14-year prison sentence for Worrell.