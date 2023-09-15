Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 15, 2023 / 7:38 AM

Google Doodle spotlights activist Luisa Moreno for U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month

By Karen Butler

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle honors Guatemalan American labor organizer, journalist and activist Luisa Moreno, who fought to unify Spanish-speaking communities and ensure better conditions for workers.

The artwork in honor of U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month shows doves flying out of a megaphone Moreno is speaking through, while men and women nearby link arms.

Advertisement

Guatemala City-based guest artist Juliet Menendez created the drawing, which incorporates the colors of black, brown, white, gold and red.

"On my last visit to my grandma in 1980s Guadalajara, Mexico, I requested we use a taxi instead of the local bus. She refused and told me 'we ride with the people.' This experience of riding the crowded buses with 'the people' allowed me to better witness and understand the plight of the people in Latin America," Moreno's granddaughter said in a statement on the Google website.

"This memory has stuck with me to this day and is one of the many reasons why I have a deep respect for my grandma's dedication to the poor," she added. "I hope this Doodle teaches more people about Luisa's story and her dedication to improving the lives of so many."

Advertisement

Moreno died in 1992 at the age of 85.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Prosecutors: 'No valid basis' for Trump election interference judge to recuse herself
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Prosecutors: 'No valid basis' for Trump election interference judge to recuse herself
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Prosecutors on Thursday soundly rejected a request by former President Donald Trump to get the judge presiding over his upcoming federal election interference trial to recuse herself.
Third Republican presidential primary debate to be held in Miami
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Third Republican presidential primary debate to be held in Miami
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The third Republican primary debate will be held in Miami, near the home of GOP frontrunner Donald Trump and home state of second place, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, sources said on Thursday.
Senate to review Coast Guard's handling of sexual assaults
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate to review Coast Guard's handling of sexual assaults
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A U.S. Senate subcommittee has launched a review of the U.S. Coast Guard's handling of dozens of reported sexual assaults committed at its training academy over three decades that were only recently reported to Congress.
UAW members go on 'historic' strike as deadline to reach new contract expires
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
UAW members go on 'historic' strike as deadline to reach new contract expires
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Thousands of auto workers at three U.S. assembly plants went on strike midnight Thursday when their United Auto Workers union and the Big Three automakers failed to come to an agreement on a new contract.
LittleOak baby formula being recalled after product sold in U.S. 'illegally'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
LittleOak baby formula being recalled after product sold in U.S. 'illegally'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- LittleOak will recall its baby formula products after they were "illegally" sold in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.
Re-captured convicted murder Cavalcante housed in maximum-security prison
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Re-captured convicted murder Cavalcante housed in maximum-security prison
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Danelo Cavalcante, the escaped convicted murderer who was re-captured Wednesday following a two-week police manhunt through Pennsylvania's Chester County, was in the custody of a maximum security prison on Thursday.
Biden contrasts 'Bidenomics' with 'MAGAnomics' in Maryland speech
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden contrasts 'Bidenomics' with 'MAGAnomics' in Maryland speech
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, who has reclaimed the term Bidenomics from skeptics of his economic policies, contrasted his vision with the MAGAnomics of his rivals in a Maryland speech Thursday.
East Cleveland police officer sentenced to prison for yearlong crime spree
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
East Cleveland police officer sentenced to prison for yearlong crime spree
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A former police officer in East Cleveland, Ohio, who robbed a man twice during a yearlong crime spree was sentenced to prison Thursday, court records show.
PACT Act proves popular, delivers $2.2 billion in VA benefits for vets exposed to toxins
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
PACT Act proves popular, delivers $2.2 billion in VA benefits for vets exposed to toxins
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The VA Thursday reported that more than a million claims resulting in more than $2.2 billion in earned benefit payouts have been made so far to veterans and their survivors since President Biden signed the PACT Act.
Special counsel indicts Hunter Biden on federal felony gun charges
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Special counsel indicts Hunter Biden on federal felony gun charges
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Special counsel David Weiss filed federal felony gun charges against Hunter Biden on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British police arrest three relatives of 10-year-old found dead in empty home
British police arrest three relatives of 10-year-old found dead in empty home
Re-captured convicted murder Cavalcante housed in maximum-security prison
Re-captured convicted murder Cavalcante housed in maximum-security prison
Special counsel indicts Hunter Biden on federal felony gun charges
Special counsel indicts Hunter Biden on federal felony gun charges
Relatives charged with murder of 10-year-old British girl found dead in empty home
Relatives charged with murder of 10-year-old British girl found dead in empty home
Cruise ship carrying 206 passengers pulled free from Greenland coast
Cruise ship carrying 206 passengers pulled free from Greenland coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement