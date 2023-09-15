Google Doodle spotlights activist Luisa Moreno for U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle honors Guatemalan American labor organizer, journalist and activist Luisa Moreno, who fought to unify Spanish-speaking communities and ensure better conditions for workers.

The artwork in honor of U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month shows doves flying out of a megaphone Moreno is speaking through, while men and women nearby link arms.

Guatemala City-based guest artist Juliet Menendez created the drawing, which incorporates the colors of black, brown, white, gold and red.

"On my last visit to my grandma in 1980s Guadalajara, Mexico, I requested we use a taxi instead of the local bus. She refused and told me 'we ride with the people.' This experience of riding the crowded buses with 'the people' allowed me to better witness and understand the plight of the people in Latin America," Moreno's granddaughter said in a statement on the Google website.

"This memory has stuck with me to this day and is one of the many reasons why I have a deep respect for my grandma's dedication to the poor," she added. "I hope this Doodle teaches more people about Luisa's story and her dedication to improving the lives of so many."

Moreno died in 1992 at the age of 85.