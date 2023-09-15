Trending
U.S. News
Sept. 15, 2023 / 7:23 AM

Third Republican presidential primary debate to be held in Miami

By Clyde Hughes
The third Republican presidential primary debate is set to be held in Miami in early November. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 3 | The third Republican presidential primary debate is set to be held in Miami in early November. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Miami is set to serve as the site for the third Republican presidential primary debate later this year.

The debate is set to be held in early November, according to reports by CNN, Politico and local outlets.

The Republican National Committee has not officially announced the date and time of the third GOP debate as of Friday morning, nor have qualifications been specified.

NBC News and Salem Media were engaged in negotiations to host the debate, CNN reported.

The Miami venue would place the debate in the home state of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and near the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump.

Trump did not attend the first debate last month at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, moderated by Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, instead appearing in a pre-recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The former president is also expected to skip the second debate set to be held in Simi Valley, Calif. on Sept. 27, sponsored by Fox Business.

