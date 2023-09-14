First-time unemployment filings increase for first time in month

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for initial unemployment benefits increased for the first time in a month last week, jumping by 3,000 to 220,000, according to new statistics released by the Labor Department on Thursday.
The survey of those filing for unemployment insurance for the first time, a gauge used to judge the stability of the U.S. workforce and economy, said a seasonally adjusted total for the week ending Sept. 9 jumped from a revised total of 217,000. That total was announced at 216,000 last week.