Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 14, 2023 / 10:33 AM / Updated at 11:00 AM

First-time unemployment filings increase for first time in month

By Clyde Hughes
The Labor Department had not seen an increase in first-time unemployment filing since initial claims rose to 250,000 on Aug. 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The Labor Department had not seen an increase in first-time unemployment filing since initial claims rose to 250,000 on Aug. 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for initial unemployment benefits increased for the first time in a month last week, jumping by 3,000 to 220,000, according to new statistics released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The survey of those filing for unemployment insurance for the first time, a gauge used to judge the stability of the U.S. workforce and economy, said a seasonally adjusted total for the week ending Sept. 9 jumped from a revised total of 217,000. That total was announced at 216,000 last week.

Advertisement

The Labor Department had not seen an increase in first-time unemployment filing since initial claims rose to 250,000 on Aug. 5, one of the highest totals for weekly filings in 2023. Initial claims jumped a seasonally adjusted 23,000 in that week. First-time filings had been falling for the past month.

The four-week moving average for first-time unemployment insurance claims dropped to 224,500, a decrease of 5,000 of 229,500.

The number of overall people filing for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 2 was 1,688,000, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week. The previous week's total was revised up 5,000 to 1,684,000.

Advertisement

The four-week moving average of everyone applying for unemployment insurance was 1,697,000, a decrease of 5,750 from the previous week.

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.7% in August; largest bump since June 2022
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.7% in August; largest bump since June 2022
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday that wholesale producer price index prices were up 0.7% in August, seasonally adjusted.
GOP education platforms favor school choice, slam teachers unions
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
GOP education platforms favor school choice, slam teachers unions
CLIVE, Iowa, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Months into the Republican presidential primary campaign, the candidates' policy proposals are coming into focus with several indicating they would ax the U.S. Department of Education and challenge teachers unions.
Donald Trump waives right to speedy trial in Georgia elections case
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Donald Trump waives right to speedy trial in Georgia elections case
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump does not want to join Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell in an Atlanta court next month, waiving his right to a speedy trial.
Delta changes the way flyers earn elite frequent flyer status
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Delta changes the way flyers earn elite frequent flyer status
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Delta Airlines is changing the way customers earn frequent flyer miles, consolidating the program into the single metric of Medallion Qualifying Dollars (MQDs) beginning Jan. 1.
Belarusian living in Miami pleads guilty to doing business with sanctioned oligarch
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Belarusian living in Miami pleads guilty to doing business with sanctioned oligarch
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A Belarusian citizen living in Miami has agreed to forfeit nearly $5 million and pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to purchase metal goods from a sanctioned oligarch.
Judge again rules DACA illegal, but stops short of ordering deportations
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge again rules DACA illegal, but stops short of ordering deportations
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Texas on Wednesday ruled the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was illegal but did not order recipients of the program be deported.
U.S. pledges $19M for marine debris removal, prevention
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. pledges $19M for marine debris removal, prevention
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce announced plans Wednesday to spend $19 million to clean up marine debris in coastal communities throughout the United States.
White House honors Int'l Medal of Arts award winners for promoting cultural diplomacy
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
White House honors Int'l Medal of Arts award winners for promoting cultural diplomacy
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden presented this year's 60th International Medal of Arts awards at a White House ceremony Wednesday night to five artists who have promoted cultural diplomacy around the world.
UAW ready to conduct rolling strike at all Detroit automakers, union boss says
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
UAW ready to conduct rolling strike at all Detroit automakers, union boss says
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Shawn Fain, the president of the powerful United Auto Workers union, indicated Wednesday that the group is ready to conduct a rolling strike at all automakers in Detroit.
Florida contradicts CDC, advises against new COVID booster for people younger than 65
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Florida contradicts CDC, advises against new COVID booster for people younger than 65
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Florida health officials and Gov. Ron DeSantis are advising most people not to get the new COVID-19 vaccine booster, despite recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as infections tick upward.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump co-defendant motions to unseal election records
Trump co-defendant motions to unseal election records
Hunter Biden files lawsuit against former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler
Hunter Biden files lawsuit against former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler
Wife of imprisoned cartel leader Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman now free again
Wife of imprisoned cartel leader Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman now free again
Judge restricts Donald Trump's access to classified information in Florida case
Judge restricts Donald Trump's access to classified information in Florida case
Mexican pop artist Peso Pluma cancels concerts after cartel death threats
Mexican pop artist Peso Pluma cancels concerts after cartel death threats
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement