Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 14, 2023 / 10:11 PM

East Cleveland police officer sentenced to prison for yearlong crime spree

By Adam Schrader
A former police officer in East Cleveland, Ohio, who robbed a man twice during a yearlong crime spree was sentenced to prison Thursday, court records show. File image by Simaah from Pixabay
A former police officer in East Cleveland, Ohio, who robbed a man twice during a yearlong crime spree was sentenced to prison Thursday, court records show. File image by Simaah from Pixabay

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A former police officer in East Cleveland, Ohio, who robbed a man twice during a yearlong crime spree was sentenced to prison Thursday, court records show.

Willie Warner Sims, the 32-year-old former officer, and his 35-year-old partner Alfonzo Cole pleaded guilty last month to charges stemming from a string of robberies in which they would pull people over or respond to emergency situations and steal money from them.

Advertisement

The crime spree began in July 2020 when Sims responded to the scene of a dispute between a woman and the 52-year-old victim he robbed, prosecutors said in a news release announcing the plea deal last month. Sims allegedly saw a gun in the victim's car and searched the car, seizing $3,850 in cash he found.

Prosecutors outlined six other robberies, which happened after either Sims or Cole executed a traffic stop. The officers stole a total of $14,781 and two firearms from six victims. One man was on his way to a funeral home to pay for his mother's services when he was robbed.

Advertisement

Sims pleaded guilty to charges including four counts of robbery and one count of theft in office, court records show. Cole was sentenced Monday to 30 months in prison.

During his sentencing on Thursday, Sims was hit with 12 months in prison at the Lorain Correctional Facility for each of the five counts. All but two of the counts were ordered to run concurrently, meaning Sims will spend two years in prison.

Both men were each fined $40,000, or $10,000 for each of four of the victims, court records show. The men were jointly ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to victim Martez Brown.

Sims was additionally ordered to pay $2,000 to victim Jonathan Whitlow -- whom he robbed twice -- as well as $3,850 to victim Steven Nagy.

"Cuyahoga sheriff is ordered to keep defendant, a former police officer, safe in custody and segregate him from other prisoners whether it be in isolation or what is classified as a safe range, until he is transferred to ODRC custody," Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Timothy McGinty ruled.

"[The sheriff's office] is further ordered when it delivers this defendant to prison to deliver this court's order to ODRC and control that this defendant, Willie Sims, is to be imprisoned for his sentence in an environment that protects a former police officer felon."

Advertisement

Whitlow told McGinty on Thursday that he did not want Sims to go to prison because he wanted the former officer to pay him back his money, Cleveland.com reported.

"How is he going to pay me making 3 cents an hour?" Whitlow asked.

McGinty told Whitlow that his fears he would not see his money were warranted. The officers have forfeited their state police officer licenses and their arrests are connected to a wider investigation into corruption on the police force.

"The one person that the public should be able to have confidence in ... would be your emergency services, your police officers, your firefighters, your EMTs," said another judge, Michael Russo, according to NBC News.

"You've shaken the confidence of the public in the criminal justice system and the trust they put in police officers."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Biden contrasts 'Bidenomics' with 'MAGAnomics' in Maryland speech
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Biden contrasts 'Bidenomics' with 'MAGAnomics' in Maryland speech
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, who has reclaimed the term Bidenomics from skeptics of his economic policies, contrasted his vision with the MAGAnomics of his rivals in a Maryland speech Thursday.
Strike deadline nears for United Auto Workers union, Detroit automakers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Strike deadline nears for United Auto Workers union, Detroit automakers
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The Detroit Three automakers -- Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis -- have moved labor contract negotiations to the headquarters of the powerful United Auto Workers union as the deadline for a strike looms.
PACT Act proves popular, delivers $2.2 billion in VA benefits for vets exposed to toxins
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
PACT Act proves popular, delivers $2.2 billion in VA benefits for vets exposed to toxins
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The VA Thursday reported that more than a million claims resulting in more than $2.2 billion in earned benefit payouts have been made so far to veterans and their survivors since President Biden signed the PACT Act.
Special counsel indicts Hunter Biden on federal felony gun charges
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Special counsel indicts Hunter Biden on federal felony gun charges
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Special counsel David Weiss filed federal felony gun charges against Hunter Biden on Thursday.
Electric utility officials to testify at upcoming House hearing on Maui wildfires
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Electric utility officials to testify at upcoming House hearing on Maui wildfires
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Two Republican House leaders announced on Thursday they will hold a Sept. 28 hearing on Capitol Hill to address last month's deadly Maui wildfires.
Minnesota authorities arrest Iowa man accused of killing police officer
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Minnesota authorities arrest Iowa man accused of killing police officer
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- An Iowa man suspected of shooting and killing a police officer was charged with murder on Thursday after he was arrested in Minnesota, officials said.
Donald Trump waives speedy trial in Ga. case; judge says multiple trials a 'necessity'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Donald Trump waives speedy trial in Ga. case; judge says multiple trials a 'necessity'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A judge ruled Thursday that only two defendants in the Georgia elections case will begin trial next month, with former President Donald Trump and others tried later, possibly in multiple separate proceedings.
U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.7% in August; largest bump since June 2022
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.7% in August; largest bump since June 2022
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday that wholesale producer price index prices were up 0.7% in August, seasonally adjusted.
First-time unemployment filings increase for first time in month
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
First-time unemployment filings increase for first time in month
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for initial unemployment benefits increased for the first time in a month last week, jumping by 3,000 to 220,000, according to new statistics released by the Labor Department on Thursday.
GOP education platforms favor school choice, slam teachers unions
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
GOP education platforms favor school choice, slam teachers unions
CLIVE, Iowa, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Months into the Republican presidential primary campaign, the candidates' policy proposals are coming into focus with several indicating they would ax the U.S. Department of Education and challenge teachers unions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British police arrest three relatives of 10-year-old found dead in empty home
British police arrest three relatives of 10-year-old found dead in empty home
Years in prison shed no light on why Russia is persecuting Jehovah's Witnesses
Years in prison shed no light on why Russia is persecuting Jehovah's Witnesses
Special counsel indicts Hunter Biden on federal felony gun charges
Special counsel indicts Hunter Biden on federal felony gun charges
Cruise ship carrying 206 passengers pulled free from Greenland coast
Cruise ship carrying 206 passengers pulled free from Greenland coast
Donald Trump waives speedy trial in Ga. case; judge says multiple trials a 'necessity'
Donald Trump waives speedy trial in Ga. case; judge says multiple trials a 'necessity'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement