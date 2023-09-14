Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 14, 2023 / 10:41 PM

Biden contrasts 'Bidenomics' with 'MAGAnomics' in Maryland speech

By Adam Schrader
President Joe Biden, who has reclaimed the term Bidenomics from skeptics of his economic policies, contrasted his vision with the MAGAnomics of his rivals in a Maryland speech Thursday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
1 of 5 | President Joe Biden, who has reclaimed the term Bidenomics from skeptics of his economic policies, contrasted his vision with the MAGAnomics of his rivals in a Maryland speech Thursday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, who has reclaimed the term Bidenomics from skeptics of his economic policies, contrasted his vision with the MAGAnomics of his rivals in a Maryland speech Thursday.

"The country should know the facts. They should know the choice between Bidenomics and MAGAnomics," Biden said, using "MAGAnomics" as a term for Republican economic policy for the first time. "Look, their plan, MAGAnomics, is more extreme than anything America has ever seen before."

Advertisement

Biden delivered his speech at Prince George's Community College in Largo, where he began by repeating his often-delivered joke about how he didn't "see a whole of trickle down on my dad's kitchen table."

"Up to now, Republicans have given us a failed plan of trickle-down economics that didn't work," Biden said. "My guess is, your story is just like mine: Not much trickled down that ended up helping y'all."

Advertisement

Biden said Republican economic policy has "hollowed out the main streets of America" as well as blown up the deficit and produced "anemic" economic growth.

In his speech, Biden pointed the attention of the audience to copies of the 167-page "Protecting America's Economic Security" document the president had planned for his team to hand out at the event.

The document is a budget for the 2023 fiscal year proposed and published by Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern.

"I'm the only president who hands out the opposition's economic plan. Oh, you think I'm kidding?" Biden said. "This is the MAGA budget. I want you to take a look at it. I think we have other copies of it. If we don't, we'll get you some."

Biden said that Republicans have taken a plan that never worked and "decided to make it much, much worse" to create what he dubbed MAGAnomics.

"Now Republicans in Congress are doubling down with a plan that does three things. One, it cuts taxes even more for the very wealthy and big corporations. Two, it cuts Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid. Three, it raises costs for families, gutting investments in the middle class," Biden said.

Advertisement

"Under their plan, the top one-tenth of 1% of the households that make over $4 million a year are going to get another tax cut worth more than two times what the typical American family makes in a single year."

Biden said Republicans are trying to undo progress he has made in getting other nations, particularly those that are a part of the Group of Seven and NATO, to agree to a global minimum tax on corporations.

"That global minimum tax was finally agreed. It took me a better part of a year to get it done. And guess what? They want to get rid of it, let corporations go back to shifting jobs and profits overseas, and avoiding paying taxes at home," Biden said.

"And who is going to pay for that? Well, now we know because the MAGA Republicans in Congress has finally released the budget I just referenced. And the answer is: Seniors and hardworking Americans are going to pay for it."

In his speech, Biden reiterated his points that his economic policy focusing on building the economy from the bottom up and middle out. He contrasted his stances with those outlined in Hern's document, such as plans to gut Social Security and Medicare by $700 billion and $1 trillion respectively.

Advertisement

"Under MAGAnomics, as I've called it, tens of millions of Americans could lose their insurance. Waiting lists would skyrocket for seniors who need home- or community-based care because they have nowhere else to go; they have no family to take of them. Children would not get adequate healthcare," Biden said.

"MAGA Republicans don't think we should be investing in education, and that's not an exaggeration."

Biden also hit out at his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, several times throughout the speech -- though only named him once.

"There are only two presidents in American history with fewer jobs the day they left office than when they started," Biden said. "One was President [Herbert] Hoover, and the other was Donald 'Hoover' Trump. Seriously, the only two presidents in American history."

Biden added that the "prior administration" also promised to rebuild the nation's infrastructure but that never happened.

"Great real estate builder -- the former president," Biden said. "He didn't build a damn thing."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Re-captured convicted murder Cavalcante housed in maximum-security prison
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Re-captured convicted murder Cavalcante housed in maximum-security prison
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Danelo Cavalcante, the escaped convicted murderer who was re-captured Wednesday following a two-week police manhunt through Pennsylvania's Chester County, was in the custody of a maximum security prison on Thursday.
East Cleveland police officer sentenced to prison for yearlong crime spree
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
East Cleveland police officer sentenced to prison for yearlong crime spree
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A former police officer in East Cleveland, Ohio, who robbed a man twice during a yearlong crime spree was sentenced to prison Thursday, court records show.
Strike deadline nears for United Auto Workers union, Detroit automakers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Strike deadline nears for United Auto Workers union, Detroit automakers
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The Detroit Three automakers -- Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis -- have moved labor contract negotiations to the headquarters of the powerful United Auto Workers union as the deadline for a strike looms.
PACT Act proves popular, delivers $2.2 billion in VA benefits for vets exposed to toxins
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
PACT Act proves popular, delivers $2.2 billion in VA benefits for vets exposed to toxins
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The VA Thursday reported that more than a million claims resulting in more than $2.2 billion in earned benefit payouts have been made so far to veterans and their survivors since President Biden signed the PACT Act.
Special counsel indicts Hunter Biden on federal felony gun charges
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Special counsel indicts Hunter Biden on federal felony gun charges
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Special counsel David Weiss filed federal felony gun charges against Hunter Biden on Thursday.
Electric utility officials to testify at upcoming House hearing on Maui wildfires
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Electric utility officials to testify at upcoming House hearing on Maui wildfires
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Two Republican House leaders announced on Thursday they will hold a Sept. 28 hearing on Capitol Hill to address last month's deadly Maui wildfires.
Minnesota authorities arrest Iowa man accused of killing police officer
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Minnesota authorities arrest Iowa man accused of killing police officer
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- An Iowa man suspected of shooting and killing a police officer was charged with murder on Thursday after he was arrested in Minnesota, officials said.
Donald Trump waives speedy trial in Ga. case; judge says multiple trials a 'necessity'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Donald Trump waives speedy trial in Ga. case; judge says multiple trials a 'necessity'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A judge ruled Thursday that only two defendants in the Georgia elections case will begin trial next month, with former President Donald Trump and others tried later, possibly in multiple separate proceedings.
U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.7% in August; largest bump since June 2022
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.7% in August; largest bump since June 2022
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday that wholesale producer price index prices were up 0.7% in August, seasonally adjusted.
First-time unemployment filings increase for first time in month
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
First-time unemployment filings increase for first time in month
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for initial unemployment benefits increased for the first time in a month last week, jumping by 3,000 to 220,000, according to new statistics released by the Labor Department on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British police arrest three relatives of 10-year-old found dead in empty home
British police arrest three relatives of 10-year-old found dead in empty home
Years in prison shed no light on why Russia is persecuting Jehovah's Witnesses
Years in prison shed no light on why Russia is persecuting Jehovah's Witnesses
Special counsel indicts Hunter Biden on federal felony gun charges
Special counsel indicts Hunter Biden on federal felony gun charges
Cruise ship carrying 206 passengers pulled free from Greenland coast
Cruise ship carrying 206 passengers pulled free from Greenland coast
Donald Trump waives speedy trial in Ga. case; judge says multiple trials a 'necessity'
Donald Trump waives speedy trial in Ga. case; judge says multiple trials a 'necessity'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement