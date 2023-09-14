Trending
Delta changes the way flyers earn elite frequent flyer status

By Doug Cunningham
Delta Airlines Thursday changed the way frequent flyer status is earned. Beginning Jan. 1 only one metric, Medallion Qualifying Dollars, will be used. Miles earned and the perks that go with them will be based solely on dollars spent. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Delta Airlines is changing the way customers earn frequent flyer miles, consolidating the program into the single metric of Medallion Qualifying Dollars (MQDs) beginning Jan. 1.

Perks will be based on dollars spent rather than miles. Currently frequent flyer status can be achieved through a combination of dollars spent and miles.

Delta's Dwight James told USA Today, "We looked at a lot of different metrics and one thing we included was MQD was already part of our construct and it seemed to resonate the most and the best with a lot of our members. We did want to come to one metric. Customers indicated that this resonated well with them."

It will be harder for Delta flyers to earn elite frequent flyer status. Under the MQD system the more people spend the higher frequent flyer tier they will achieve.

MQD's will be split between silver, gold, platinum and diamond levels.

Silver status will cost flyers $6000, for gold it's $12,000. Platinum level will cost $18,000 while the top-tier Diamond will cost $35,000.

Both Medallion Qualifying Miles and Medallion Qualifying Segments are being phased out. Existing customers with SkyMiles can convert into MQD's or redeemable miles for the 2025 qualifying year.

Starting next year Delta flyers will earn a Medallion Qualifying Dollar for every dollar spent on Delta flights, lodging, car rentals and vacation packages booked through Delta.

It's a downgrade for American Express cardholders because perks will be limited. Instead of unlimited visits to Sky Club lounges they will get six visits per year unless they spend $75,000 within a calendar year on the card.

For Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Reserve Business cardholders, there will be 10 Sky Club visits per year unless they spend $75,000 per year.

