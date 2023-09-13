Judge restricts Donald Trump's access to classified information in Florida case

1 of 3 | A federal judge Wednesday ruled to restrict former President Donald Trump’s access to classified information in the case against him in Florida, affirming recommendations by special counsel Jack Smith. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge Wednesday ruled to restrict former President Donald Trump's access to classified information in the case against him in Florida, affirming recommendations by special counsel Jack Smith. Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump-nominated judge presiding over the classified documents case, also ruled to restrict Trump's ability to discuss classified information, including with his defense team. She emphasized that a violation of these orders may also be a violation of the law, CNN reports. Advertisement

Trump, who is campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination, has pushed for flexibility about how and where he can discuss classified records with his defense team. The team has sought the ability to pore over information with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida or his Bedminster, N.J., home. Smith has opposed this, according to CNBC.

The defense will be allowed to access information that may be used as evidence only during certain hours, following procedures laid out by a chief information security officer, or through special requests approved by the officer, with consultation from the court and the U.S. Marshals Service. This will be done at an established sensitive compartmented information facility.

Advertisement

Cannon's order did not specify whether such a facility would be established at any of Trump's properties at any point in the future.

If evidence becomes public information, Trump and his team will still be restricted from making statements about it.

The ruling by Cannon comes after a sealed hearing over how classified information will be handled on Tuesday.

Smith requested a protective order from the judge to prevent Trump from discussing details of the case publicly. Trump faces charges relating to his handling of classified government documents. He is alleged to have kept boxes of documents at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

The FBI raided Mar-A-Lago and retrieved boxes of documents last summer.