Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 13, 2023 / 11:20 AM

Trump co-defendant motions to unseal election records

By Joe Fisher
Harrison Floyd is pictured in this photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 23, in Atlanta, Ga. Floyd has been charged in Georgia for alleged attempts to overturn the results of the state's 2020 presidential election. Photo via Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI
1 of 4 | Harrison Floyd is pictured in this photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 23, in Atlanta, Ga. Floyd has been charged in Georgia for alleged attempts to overturn the results of the state's 2020 presidential election. Photo via Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A defendant in the Fulton County, Ga., election case has motioned to unseal copies of 2020 election records and any deal prosecutors have made with alleged co-conspirators, indicted or not.

Attorneys for Harrison Floyd, the lone co-defendant who was not released on bond after surrendering to the Fulton County Jail last month, filed the motions on Monday, along with a motion to sever his case.

Advertisement

The request for election materials calls for Fulton County elections chairperson Patrise Perkins-Hooker to submit the records to Harding Law Firm in Griffin, Ga., on Saturday at 9 a.m. Griffin is a town south of Atlanta.

The materials include reports on mail-in ballots, conditional voter registration, absentee and overseas citizen absentee votes and raw data on cast votes. Records from Dominion voting machines are specifically requested as well.

Read More

As for the deals between the state and alleged co-conspirators, Floyd's team seeks all writings, recordings and photographs related to any offers to obtain testimony, whether those deals were agreed to or not. The request also extends to any government agency that has discussed testifying for the prosecution.

"Mr. Floyd believes that plea arrangements and "bargains" have been already reached between various co-defendants in this case and agents and officers of both state and federal Government," Todd Harding, Floyd's attorney, writes.

Advertisement

"Due to the overly expansive nature of the allegations contained in the Indictment and the number of persons involved in this case, it is vitally important that Mr. Floyd's due process rights be protected through the complete disclosure of all deals, understandings and arrangements between the Government and persons connected with this case."

Floyd joins attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, as well as former President Donald Trump, in requests to sever their cases from more than a dozen other defendants. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee granted Chesebro and Powell a trial date of Oct. 23, following a hearing last week. But he did not allow them to sever their cases from each other. He has been skeptical of the prosecution's plan to try the 19 defendants in the sprawling RICO case together, which the prosecution estimates will take about four months.

Trump, who has been indicted four times this year, is campaigning for the Republican nomination for president.

Latest Headlines

Authorities capture Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Authorities capture Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday morning they captured convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante near Kennett Square, Pa.
X accused of preserving extreme content in violation of its own policies
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
X accused of preserving extreme content in violation of its own policies
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The platform formerly known as Twitter violated its moderation policies after leaving up extreme content that was first reported to the social media giant two weeks ago, according to a digital watchdog agency.
August U.S. inflation up 0.6% but annual rate down from a year ago
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
August U.S. inflation up 0.6% but annual rate down from a year ago
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. consumer prices rose 0.6% in August for a total 12-month increase of 3.7%. Gasoline prices accounted for over half of the August increase, according to Wednesday's release from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Biden to announce new 'Cancer Moonshot' efforts to improve treatment, prevention
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to announce new 'Cancer Moonshot' efforts to improve treatment, prevention
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will announce new cancer initiatives Wednesday as part of his "Cancer Moonshot" initiative that aims to cut cancer death rates by half over the next 25 years.
Georgia governor declares state of emergency over high inflation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Georgia governor declares state of emergency over high inflation
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, has declared a state of emergency over inflation that he blames on the Biden administration.
U.S. blacklists family network funding Hezbollah in Latin America
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. blacklists family network funding Hezbollah in Latin America
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has designated a network of family members, business associates and companies in South America and Lebanon accused of financing the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization.
U.S.-Iran prisoner swap moves forward
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S.-Iran prisoner swap moves forward
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A prisoner swap between the United States and Iran appeared to be moving forward on Tuesday, according to comments by officials from both countries.
Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante, last seen armed
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante, last seen armed
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania's Chester County said Tuesday that officers were in pursuit of Danelo Cavalcante, an escaped convicted murderer who has led police on a nearly two-week manhunt.
Apple unveils new iPhone 15, carbon neutral Apple Watch, USB-C charger
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Apple unveils new iPhone 15, carbon neutral Apple Watch, USB-C charger
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Apple unveiled new devices Tuesday with its highly anticipated iPhone 15, carbon neutral Apple Watch, and new USB-C charger topping the company's "Wonderlust" event in Cupertino, Calif.
Missouri's U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to cap credit card interest at 18%
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Missouri's U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to cap credit card interest at 18%
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley on Tuesday introduced a bill to cap credit card annual percentage rates at 18% and prevent credit card companies from imposing new fees to evade the cap.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia governor declares state of emergency over high inflation
Georgia governor declares state of emergency over high inflation
House Speaker McCarthy announces President Joe Biden impeachment inquiry
House Speaker McCarthy announces President Joe Biden impeachment inquiry
Apple unveils new iPhone 15, carbon neutral Apple Watch, USB-C charger
Apple unveils new iPhone 15, carbon neutral Apple Watch, USB-C charger
Authorities capture Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania
Authorities capture Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania
Death toll in Libya rises to more than 5,000 after rains destroy 2 dams
Death toll in Libya rises to more than 5,000 after rains destroy 2 dams
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement