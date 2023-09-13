1 of 4 | Harrison Floyd is pictured in this photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 23, in Atlanta, Ga. Floyd has been charged in Georgia for alleged attempts to overturn the results of the state's 2020 presidential election. Photo via Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A defendant in the Fulton County, Ga., election case has motioned to unseal copies of 2020 election records and any deal prosecutors have made with alleged co-conspirators, indicted or not. Attorneys for Harrison Floyd, the lone co-defendant who was not released on bond after surrendering to the Fulton County Jail last month, filed the motions on Monday, along with a motion to sever his case. Advertisement

The request for election materials calls for Fulton County elections chairperson Patrise Perkins-Hooker to submit the records to Harding Law Firm in Griffin, Ga., on Saturday at 9 a.m. Griffin is a town south of Atlanta.

The materials include reports on mail-in ballots, conditional voter registration, absentee and overseas citizen absentee votes and raw data on cast votes. Records from Dominion voting machines are specifically requested as well.

As for the deals between the state and alleged co-conspirators, Floyd's team seeks all writings, recordings and photographs related to any offers to obtain testimony, whether those deals were agreed to or not. The request also extends to any government agency that has discussed testifying for the prosecution.

"Mr. Floyd believes that plea arrangements and "bargains" have been already reached between various co-defendants in this case and agents and officers of both state and federal Government," Todd Harding, Floyd's attorney, writes.

"Due to the overly expansive nature of the allegations contained in the Indictment and the number of persons involved in this case, it is vitally important that Mr. Floyd's due process rights be protected through the complete disclosure of all deals, understandings and arrangements between the Government and persons connected with this case."

Floyd joins attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, as well as former President Donald Trump, in requests to sever their cases from more than a dozen other defendants. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee granted Chesebro and Powell a trial date of Oct. 23, following a hearing last week. But he did not allow them to sever their cases from each other. He has been skeptical of the prosecution's plan to try the 19 defendants in the sprawling RICO case together, which the prosecution estimates will take about four months.

Trump, who has been indicted four times this year, is campaigning for the Republican nomination for president.