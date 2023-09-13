Breaking News
Murderer who escaped from Pennsylvania prison has been captured

U.S. News
Sept. 13, 2023 / 10:06 AM

August U.S. inflation up 0.6% but annual rate down from a year ago

By Doug Cunningham
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that August inflation rose 0.6%, with gasoline prices accounting for over half of the increase. But the annual inflation rate has dropped from 6.3% last August to 3.7% in August 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. consumer prices rose 0.6% in August for a total 12-month increase of 3.7%. Gasoline prices accounted for over half of the August increase, according to Wednesday's release from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Inflation for all items excluding food and energy rose 4.3 percent over the past 12 months. August inflation was the highest monthly increase of 2023.

But the annual inflation rate is steadily slowing, from the 6.3% last August to 3.7% this August.

In the face of those monthly numbers, U.S. workers are earning less in real wages, adjusted for inflation.

Read More

In a separate Wednesday release the BLS reported real average earnings for all U.S. employees decreased 0.5% in August. Average earnings were up by 0.2%, but were offset by the 0.6% consumer prices increase, resulting in the net real average earnings decline.

The Consumer Price Index showed energy prices rising 5.6% in August, while food prices were up 0.2%. Gasoline prices were up 10.6%. But on an annual basis, energy prices in August were down 3.6% from a year ago.

Grocery prices for meat, poultry, fish and egg prices were up 0.8% in August while pork prices rose 2.2%. Food prices away from home were up 0.3%.

Used car and truck prices fell 1.2 % in August following a drop of 1.3% in July. That brings vehicle prices down by 6.6% from a year ago.

With energy and food excluded, the shelter price index was the largest factor in the monthly increase. Shelter cost 7.3% more than a year ago.

Rent prices were up 0.5% while the index for owner's equivalent rent rose 0.4% in August.

Compared to a year ago motor vehicle insurance cost 19.1% more, personal care was up 5.8%, new vehicle prices were up 2.9% and recreation cost 3.5% more.

James Knightly, chief international economist for investment bank ING, expects annual inflation to be back on a downward path by October.

The Federal Reserve Bank has been systematically raising interest rates in an effort to quell inflation without causing a recession. While progress has been made, inflation is still running higher than the Fed's target of 2%.

Latest Headlines

Authorities capture Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Authorities capture Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania State Police said on Wednesday morning that they captured convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante in near Kennett Square, Pa.
Biden to announce new 'Cancer Moonshot' efforts to improve treatment, prevention
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to announce new 'Cancer Moonshot' efforts to improve treatment, prevention
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will announce new cancer initiatives Wednesday as part of his "Cancer Moonshot" initiative that aims to cut cancer death rates by half over the next 25 years.
Georgia governor declares state of emergency over high inflation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Georgia governor declares state of emergency over high inflation
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, has declared a state of emergency over inflation that he blames on the Biden administration.
U.S. blacklists family network funding Hezbollah in Latin America
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. blacklists family network funding Hezbollah in Latin America
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has designated a network of family members, business associates and companies in South America and Lebanon accused of financing the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization.
U.S.-Iran prisoner swap moves forward
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S.-Iran prisoner swap moves forward
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A prisoner swap between the United States and Iran appeared to be moving forward on Tuesday, according to comments by officials from both countries.
Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante, last seen armed
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante, last seen armed
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania's Chester County said Tuesday that officers were in pursuit of Danelo Cavalcante, an escaped convicted murderer who has led police on a nearly two-week manhunt.
Apple unveils new iPhone 15, carbon neutral Apple Watch, USB-C charger
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Apple unveils new iPhone 15, carbon neutral Apple Watch, USB-C charger
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Apple unveiled new devices Tuesday with its highly anticipated iPhone 15, carbon neutral Apple Watch, and new USB-C charger topping the company's "Wonderlust" event in Cupertino, Calif.
Missouri's U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to cap credit card interest at 18%
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Missouri's U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to cap credit card interest at 18%
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley on Tuesday introduced a bill to cap credit card annual percentage rates at 18% and prevent credit card companies from imposing new fees to evade the cap.
InfoWars host Owen Shroyer sentenced to 60 days in Capitol riot case
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
InfoWars host Owen Shroyer sentenced to 60 days in Capitol riot case
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Owen Shroyer, a host of the right-wing conspiracy theory platform InfoWars, was sentenced Tuesday to 60 days in prison after pleading guilty for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
5 former Memphis police officers charged with federal crimes in Tyre Nichols death
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
5 former Memphis police officers charged with federal crimes in Tyre Nichols death
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has indicted five former Memphis police officers in the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died in a hospital on January 10, three days after being beaten by members of an elite police anti-gang unit.
