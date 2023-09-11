Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 11, 2023 / 2:18 PM / Updated at 9:57 AM

J.M. Smucker acquires Hostess, maker of iconic Twinkies, for $5.6 billion

By Don Jacobson
A bakery manager stocks shelves at a Schnucks grocery store in Ballwin, Mo., with Hostess Twinkies and CupCakes (2013). Hostess Brands was acquired by J.M. Smucker Co. on Monday for $5.6 billion. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 2 | A bakery manager stocks shelves at a Schnucks grocery store in Ballwin, Mo., with Hostess Twinkies and CupCakes (2013). Hostess Brands was acquired by J.M. Smucker Co. on Monday for $5.6 billion. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Peanut butter and jelly maker J.M. Smucker Co. on Monday announced it has gobbled up Hostess Brands, owner of the iconic Twinkies sugary snack cake, for a sweet $5.6 billion.

Smucker, maker of such well-known consumer brands as its eponymous line of jams and jellies, Jif Peanut Butter and Folgers Coffee, paid $34.25 per share in the cash-and-stock transaction, which included $900 million in debt financing, the Orrville, Ohio-based company announced.

Advertisement

For its money, Smucker acquired not only Twinkies, but a bevy of other baked treats, including Hostess CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, Coffee Cakes, Fruit Pies and Ho-Hos.

U.S. manufacturing facilities in Emporia, Kan., Chicago, Columbus, Ga., Indianapolis and Arkadelphia, Ark., are also included in the deal. Hostess, which has declared bankruptcy twice in the past two decades, has 3,000 employees who will now be part of J.M. Smucker.

Read More

Chairman and CEO Mark Smucker said that, with the transaction, his company is gaining not only "an iconic sweet snacking platform" but also Hostess' "strong convenience store distribution and leading innovation pipeline."

"Our organization is well positioned to deliver on the great potential our expanded family of brands offers, as has been reflected by our history of growth through acquisition and the successful integration of new categories to our business," he said. "We look forward to this exciting new chapter for The J.M. Smucker Co."

Advertisement

Hostess Brands President and CEO Andy Callahan said the deal provides "the right partnership to accelerate growth and create meaningful value for consumers, customers and shareholders."

The first Hostess CupCakes were introduced in 1919. Twinkies were invented in Chicago in 1930 by baker Jimmy Dewar for then-owner Continental Baking Co.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2004 and then again in 2013, after which its snack cake brands were broken off and sold off to private equity firms Apollo Global Management and Metropoulos & Co. for $410 million.

The new owners took the firm public in 2016, when it was valued at $2.3 billion.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Jimmy Dewar's last name.

Latest Headlines

Google faces federal monopoly charges in first U.S. antitrust trial in decades
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Google faces federal monopoly charges in first U.S. antitrust trial in decades
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Google will go on trial Tuesday three years after the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit accusing the company of wielding a monopoly over digital advertising.
NFT Gaming Co. launches 'Space Striker AI' game
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NFT Gaming Co. launches 'Space Striker AI' game
Digital gaming platform The NFT Gaming Co. said it has begun commercialization with the launch of its first game, "Space Striker AI" for Android and iOS.
Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania's Chester County said early Tuesday that officers were in pursuit of Danelo Cavalcante, an escaped convicted murderer who has led police on a nearly two-week manhunt.
Virginia man dies attempting 21-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Virginia man dies attempting 21-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A 55-year-old Virginia man attempting to complete the 21-mile Rim-to-Rim hike of the Grand Canyon in a single day died over the weekend, officials said.
North Carolina roller coaster named best in world following safety scare
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
North Carolina roller coaster named best in world following safety scare
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Carowinds Amusement Park's roller coaster Fury 325 in Charlotte, N.C., won "Best Steel Coaster" on Monday, months after the ride was closed due to a large fracture in a support column.
MGM investigating 'cybersecurity issue' affecting Las Vegas resorts
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
MGM investigating 'cybersecurity issue' affecting Las Vegas resorts
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- MGM Resorts International said Monday that it was investigating "a cybersecurity issue" that forced it to shut down some of its computer systems as Las Vegas guests reported locks on hotel doors not working.
Gallup Poll shows sharpest rise yet in workers' fears of obsolescence
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Gallup Poll shows sharpest rise yet in workers' fears of obsolescence
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- While the great majority of U.S. workers do not fear being replaced by technology, the percentage of those who do is rising at its fastest rate ever, according to a Gallup Poll released Monday.
As NYC marks 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks, Biden calls for 'unity' in Alaska speech
U.S. News // 1 day ago
As NYC marks 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks, Biden calls for 'unity' in Alaska speech
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- New York City held memorial ceremonies Monday to mark 22 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, as President Joe Biden urged the country to "stand united" in a speech in Alaska.
Trump attorneys ask Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from Jan. 6 case
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump attorneys ask Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from Jan. 6 case
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Donald Trump on Monday asked the judge presiding over his federal election interference case to recuse herself, accusing her of bias against the former president. 
House Democrats urge Biden to ease work permit rules for migrants, asylum seekers
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
House Democrats urge Biden to ease work permit rules for migrants, asylum seekers
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Dozens of House Democrats are urging the Biden administration to take whatever steps are necessary to speed the process of granting work permits to undocumented migrants and asylum seekers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante
Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante
Virginia man dies attempting 21-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike
Virginia man dies attempting 21-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike
Ukraine claims to have recaptured key Black Sea oil, gas rigs
Ukraine claims to have recaptured key Black Sea oil, gas rigs
China deploys 42 fighter jets, warships near Taiwan
China deploys 42 fighter jets, warships near Taiwan
UAW union makes progress with 1 of 3 automakers as strike deadline looms
UAW union makes progress with 1 of 3 automakers as strike deadline looms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement