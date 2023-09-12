Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 12, 2023 / 9:09 AM

Google faces federal monopoly charges in first U.S. antitrust trial in decades

Trial expected to last three months; judge will rule without a jury

By A.L. Lee
The federal case against Google is the first major antitrust matter to go to trial in more than two decades, with the global tech giant charged with using its indomitable size and reach to limit competition to its popular search engine. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | The federal case against Google is the first major antitrust matter to go to trial in more than two decades, with the global tech giant charged with using its indomitable size and reach to limit competition to its popular search engine. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Google will go on trial Tuesday three years after the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit accusing the company of wielding a monopoly over digital advertising.

The federal case is the first major antitrust matter to go to trial in more than two decades, with the global tech giant charged with using its indomitable size and reach to limit competition to its popular search engine.

Advertisement

The bench trial in the U.S. District Court of Washington, D.C., is expected to last about three months, and will be heard by Judge Amit Mehta, who will issue a final ruling without a jury.

Google faces massive fines and potential restructuring that could change many of the familiar features of the search engine.

Read More

The government claims Google attempted to crush its smaller rivals by signing exclusive agreements with other tech giants -- like Apple, Samsung, Mozilla, and Firefox -- to make its search engine the first to pop up on devices when users search the Internet.

Advertisement

The lawsuit also alleges the Internet titan gobbled up many of its digital advertising competitors, and then forced publishers and advertisers to use Google products, while also working to discredit any competing products that remained on the market, like DuckDuckGo.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai was expected to testify, as well as other big tech executives, including Apple senior vice president of Services Eddie Cue.

The outcome of the trial holds deep implications for the future of the Internet and is likely to change how tech companies can conduct business deals that ultimately impact a wide swath of the population that had grown increasingly dependent on the Internet.

The case was filed in October 2020 during the final months of the Trump administration, with then-Attorney General William Barr alleging Google had enriched itself through deals that made its search engine the default browser on millions of mobile devices and other platforms.

"This lawsuit strikes at the heart of Google's grip over the Internet for millions of American consumers, advertisers, small businesses and entrepreneurs beholden to an unlawful monopolist," Barr said at the time.

The case is being joined by more than a dozen attorneys general and a group of 35 states who filed separate antitrust cases earlier this year, alleging in court papers that Google had "used anticompetitive, exclusionary and unlawful means to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies."

Advertisement

Federal prosecutors were expected to argue that Google had sought to knock out any challenges to its ubiquitous footprint and maintain its position as the world's leading search engine with billions of daily users.

"Two decades ago, Google became the darling of Silicon Valley as a scrappy start-up with an innovative way to search the emerging Internet," the Justice Department wrote in its initial complaint. "That Google is long gone."

Google, a multinational corporate behemoth worth $1.7 trillion, commands about 90% of the search engine market in the United States.

Google executives continue to defend the company's dominance, maintaining its browser is consistently superior to those offered by competitors, while suggesting that consumers are making a choice to use Google over browsers that are outdated and cumbersome to use.

"People don't use Google because they have to -- they use it because they want to," Kent Walker, one of Google's top lawyers and its president of global affairs, said in a statement. "It's easy to switch your default search engine -- we're long past the era of dial-up Internet and CD-ROMs."

The last time an antitrust case went to trial was in 1998, when Microsoft was found guilty of violating competition laws by bundling its various products to bully consumers into buying its entire software package.

Advertisement

"That case was about a monopolist tech platform and the government won," said Vanderbilt Law School professor Rebecca Haw Allensworth. "And so, everybody has viewed that as a kind of blueprint for how we might enforce the laws against the current tech giants."

Latest Headlines

J.M. Smucker acquires Hostess, maker of iconic Twinkies, for $5.6 billion
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
J.M. Smucker acquires Hostess, maker of iconic Twinkies, for $5.6 billion
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Peanut butter and jelly maker J.M. Smucker Co. on Monday announced it has gobbled up Hostess Brands, owner of the iconic Twinkies sugary snack cake, for a sweet $5.6 billion.
NFT Gaming Co. launches 'Space Striker AI' game
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NFT Gaming Co. launches 'Space Striker AI' game
Digital gaming platform The NFT Gaming Co. said it has begun commercialization with the launch of its first game, "Space Striker AI" for Android and iOS.
Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania's Chester County said early Tuesday that officers were in pursuit of Danelo Cavalcante, an escaped convicted murderer who has led police on a nearly two-week manhunt.
Virginia man dies attempting 21-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Virginia man dies attempting 21-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A 55-year-old Virginia man attempting to complete the 21-mile Rim-to-Rim hike of the Grand Canyon in a single day died over the weekend, officials said.
North Carolina roller coaster named best in world following safety scare
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
North Carolina roller coaster named best in world following safety scare
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Carowinds Amusement Park's roller coaster Fury 325 in Charlotte, N.C., won "Best Steel Coaster" on Monday, months after the ride was closed due to a large fracture in a support column.
MGM investigating 'cybersecurity issue' affecting Las Vegas resorts
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
MGM investigating 'cybersecurity issue' affecting Las Vegas resorts
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- MGM Resorts International said Monday that it was investigating "a cybersecurity issue" that forced it to shut down some of its computer systems as Las Vegas guests reported locks on hotel doors not working.
Gallup Poll shows sharpest rise yet in workers' fears of obsolescence
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Gallup Poll shows sharpest rise yet in workers' fears of obsolescence
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- While the great majority of U.S. workers do not fear being replaced by technology, the percentage of those who do is rising at its fastest rate ever, according to a Gallup Poll released Monday.
As NYC marks 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks, Biden calls for 'unity' in Alaska speech
U.S. News // 1 day ago
As NYC marks 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks, Biden calls for 'unity' in Alaska speech
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- New York City held memorial ceremonies Monday to mark 22 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, as President Joe Biden urged the country to "stand united" in a speech in Alaska.
Trump attorneys ask Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from Jan. 6 case
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump attorneys ask Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from Jan. 6 case
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Donald Trump on Monday asked the judge presiding over his federal election interference case to recuse herself, accusing her of bias against the former president. 
House Democrats urge Biden to ease work permit rules for migrants, asylum seekers
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
House Democrats urge Biden to ease work permit rules for migrants, asylum seekers
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Dozens of House Democrats are urging the Biden administration to take whatever steps are necessary to speed the process of granting work permits to undocumented migrants and asylum seekers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante
Police in pursuit of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante
Virginia man dies attempting 21-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike
Virginia man dies attempting 21-mile Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim hike
Ukraine claims to have recaptured key Black Sea oil, gas rigs
Ukraine claims to have recaptured key Black Sea oil, gas rigs
China deploys 42 fighter jets, warships near Taiwan
China deploys 42 fighter jets, warships near Taiwan
UAW union makes progress with 1 of 3 automakers as strike deadline looms
UAW union makes progress with 1 of 3 automakers as strike deadline looms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement