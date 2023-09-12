Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante spotted as manhunt intensifies

Escaped murder Danelo Cavalcante was spotted Monday night in Chester County's South Coventry Township. Photo courtesy of Chester County District Attorney's Office/ Facebook

"Residents in the area are asked to lock all external doors and windows, secure vehicles and remain indoors," the alert said.

Police have erected a search perimeter and Route 100 has been shut down.

Cavalcante, 34, escaped Aug. 31 from the Chester County Prison in West Chester, Pa., where he was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2021 stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao. He is also wanted in his native Brazil on murder charges from 2017.

Last week, the Chester County District Attorney's office released video showing Cavalcante escape from the facility via a climbing technique called chimneying that one uses to ascend between two parallel surfaces. Cavalcante used his hands to push against one wall and his feet the other, and with his back facing skyward he simply walked backward up between the two structures.

Cavalcante has led police on an increasingly intense manhunt since, during which he has been spotted at least eight times, including Monday night.

Though sporting long hair and a beard in the video of his escape, Cavalcante has since shaved and has been seen wearing a baseball cap and a light green hoodie.

Authorities on Monday told reporters in a press conference that they were focusing their search on an area in Chester County's East Nantmeal Township where they found a white van they believe Cavalcante had stolen.

Lt. Col. George Bivens of Pennsylvania State Police said they have also increased the reward for information that leads to the capture of Cavalcante by $5,000 to $25,000.

Authorities have said that Cavalcante has attempted contact acquaintances, and on Monday, Bivens urged anyone who was thinking of helping Cavalcante to instead aid law enforcement in his capture.

Eleni Cavalcante, who is Danelo Cavalcante's sister, has been taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, Bivens said, adding that she has been entered into deportation proceedings for over staying her visa.

"She has failed to cooperate, and so there was no value in law enforcement keeping her here at this point," he said.

Bivens said Monday that the search has changed, and that the public in the area of East Nantmeal Township and other areas of northern Chester County should expect an increase in law enforcement presence. According to Bivens, some 300 officers are participating in the manhunt.