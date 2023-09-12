Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 12, 2023 / 2:15 AM

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante spotted as manhunt intensifies

By Darryl Coote
Escaped murder Danelo Cavalcante was spotted Monday night in Chester County's South Coventry Township. Photo courtesy of Chester County District Attorney's Office/Facebook
Escaped murder Danelo Cavalcante was spotted Monday night in Chester County's South Coventry Township. Photo courtesy of Chester County District Attorney's Office/Facebook

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Danelo Cavalcante, an escaped convicted murderer who has led hundreds of police officers on a nearly two-week manhunt through communities outside Philadelphia, was spotted Monday night, authorities said.

Residents in Chester County received a 911 alert warning them that Cavalcante was seen in South Coventry Township, possibly armed.

Advertisement

"Residents in the area are asked to lock all external doors and windows, secure vehicles and remain indoors," the alert said.

Police have erected a search perimeter and Route 100 has been shut down.

Read More

Cavalcante, 34, escaped Aug. 31 from the Chester County Prison in West Chester, Pa., where he was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2021 stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao. He is also wanted in his native Brazil on murder charges from 2017.

Last week, the Chester County District Attorney's office released video showing Cavalcante escape from the facility via a climbing technique called chimneying that one uses to ascend between two parallel surfaces. Cavalcante used his hands to push against one wall and his feet the other, and with his back facing skyward he simply walked backward up between the two structures.

Advertisement

Cavalcante has led police on an increasingly intense manhunt since, during which he has been spotted at least eight times, including Monday night.

Though sporting long hair and a beard in the video of his escape, Cavalcante has since shaved and has been seen wearing a baseball cap and a light green hoodie.

Authorities on Monday told reporters in a press conference that they were focusing their search on an area in Chester County's East Nantmeal Township where they found a white van they believe Cavalcante had stolen.

Lt. Col. George Bivens of Pennsylvania State Police said they have also increased the reward for information that leads to the capture of Cavalcante by $5,000 to $25,000.

Authorities have said that Cavalcante has attempted contact acquaintances, and on Monday, Bivens urged anyone who was thinking of helping Cavalcante to instead aid law enforcement in his capture.

Eleni Cavalcante, who is Danelo Cavalcante's sister, has been taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, Bivens said, adding that she has been entered into deportation proceedings for over staying her visa.

"She has failed to cooperate, and so there was no value in law enforcement keeping her here at this point," he said.

Advertisement

Bivens said Monday that the search has changed, and that the public in the area of East Nantmeal Township and other areas of northern Chester County should expect an increase in law enforcement presence. According to Bivens, some 300 officers are participating in the manhunt.

Latest Headlines

North Carolina roller coaster named best in world following safety scare
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
North Carolina roller coaster named best in world following safety scare
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Carowinds Amusement Park's roller coaster Fury 325 in Charlotte, N.C., won "Best Steel Coaster" on Monday, months after the ride was closed due to a large fracture in a support column.
MGM investigating 'cybersecurity issue' affecting Las Vegas resorts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
MGM investigating 'cybersecurity issue' affecting Las Vegas resorts
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- MGM Resorts International said Monday that it was investigating "a cybersecurity issue" that forced it to shut down some of its computer systems as Las Vegas guests reported locks on hotel doors not working.
Gallup Poll shows sharpest rise yet in workers' fears of obsolescence
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gallup Poll shows sharpest rise yet in workers' fears of obsolescence
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- While the great majority of U.S. workers do not fear being replaced by technology, the percentage of those who do is rising at its fastest rate ever, according to a Gallup Poll released Monday.
As NYC marks 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks, Biden calls for 'unity' in Alaska speech
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
As NYC marks 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks, Biden calls for 'unity' in Alaska speech
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- New York City held memorial ceremonies Monday to mark 22 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, as President Joe Biden urged the country to "stand united" in a speech in Alaska.
Trump attorneys ask Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from Jan. 6 case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump attorneys ask Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from Jan. 6 case
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Donald Trump on Monday asked the judge presiding over his federal election interference case to recuse herself, accusing her of bias against the former president. 
House Democrats urge Biden to ease work permit rules for migrants, asylum seekers
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House Democrats urge Biden to ease work permit rules for migrants, asylum seekers
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Dozens of House Democrats are urging the Biden administration to take whatever steps are necessary to speed the process of granting work permits to undocumented migrants and asylum seekers.
Meadows seeks stay of decision rejecting bid to move case to federal court
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Meadows seeks stay of decision rejecting bid to move case to federal court
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Attorneys for former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday sought to pause an order turning down his request to have his Georgia election interference case moved to federal court.
FDA approves new COVID-19 booster shots
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
FDA approves new COVID-19 booster shots
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved new COVID boosters for Americans, setting the stage for the updated vaccines to become available within days.
UAW union makes progress with 1 of 3 automakers as strike deadline looms
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
UAW union makes progress with 1 of 3 automakers as strike deadline looms
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Stellantis NV, the owner of Jeep and Chrysler, reached a partial agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Monday as a strike deadline looms that could cost the auto industry more than $1 billion.
J.M. Smucker acquires Hostess, maker of iconic Twinkies, for $5.6 billion
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
J.M. Smucker acquires Hostess, maker of iconic Twinkies, for $5.6 billion
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Peanut butter and jelly maker J.M. Smucker Co. on Monday announced it has gobbled up Hostess Brands Inc., owner of the iconic Twinkies sugary snack cake, for a sweet $5.6 billion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Virginia governor pardons father arrested at 2021 school board meeting
Virginia governor pardons father arrested at 2021 school board meeting
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for third time in 2023
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for third time in 2023
As NYC marks 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks, Biden calls for 'unity' in Alaska speech
As NYC marks 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks, Biden calls for 'unity' in Alaska speech
UAW union makes progress with 1 of 3 automakers as strike deadline looms
UAW union makes progress with 1 of 3 automakers as strike deadline looms
Ukraine claims to have recaptured key Black Sea oil, gas rigs
Ukraine claims to have recaptured key Black Sea oil, gas rigs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement