1 of 3 | Escaped convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante has again been caught on camera in Philadelphia and the latest image shows he has altered his appearance. Image courtesy of U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia/ Twitter

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Escaped convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante has again been caught on camera in Philadelphia and the latest image shows he has altered his appearance. Cavalcante, 34, was spotted earlier this week with a beard and long, dark hair. Early Sunday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service of Philadelphia released new images that show Cavalcante clean-shaven in a hooded sweatshirt and ball cap. He is also believed to have stolen a vehicle. Advertisement Last night prison escapee Danelo Calvalcante was seen in the Phoexniville area of Chester County. He was clean-shaven, hooded sweatshirt, hat, green pants, and white shoes. He is possibly operating a white vehicle. Call 911 or the PSP Tipline at 717-562-2987 with information. pic.twitter.com/NXn9LHqnuB— U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) September 10, 2023

"Last night prison escapee Danelo Calvalcante was seen in the Phoenixville area of Chester County. He was clean-shaven, hooded sweatshirt, hat, green pants, and white shoes," the U.S. Marshals tweeted. "He is possibly operating a white vehicle. Call 911 or the PSP Tipline at 717-562-2987 with information."

Pennsylvania State Police said Sunday that residents in the Phoenixville area "may no longer see a large law enforcement presence" as leads have indicated Cavalcante is no longer in the area.

Cavalcante is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Phoenixville is approximately 23 miles from the Chester County Prison, where Cavalcante escaped from on Aug. 31.

He was serving a life sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao in 2021. Brandoa's two young children were in the home when Cavalcante stabbed Brandao to death.

Cavalcante is also wanted in Brazil where he faces charges related to a 2017 killing.

Investigators have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 2020 Ford Transit van that Cavalcante is believed to have stolen. The van was reported stolen by Baily's Dairy in West Chester, Pa., according to the Chester County District Attorney.

@USMS_Philly and @PAStatePolice seek the public's assistance in locating a 2020 Ford Transit van. Investigators believe fugitive Danelo Calvalcante stole the van. There is damage on the left rear fender and a cooling unit on top. Anyone with info is asked to call 717-562-2987. pic.twitter.com/JoP7Z66kKo— U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) September 10, 2023

The van has damage on its left rear fender, a cooling unit on top and Pennsylvania license plate ZST-8818.

