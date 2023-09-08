FAA orders upgrades after finishing probe into failed SpaceX Starship launch

1 of 3 | SpaceX founder Elon Musk says the company is ready to launch a new Starship spacecraft atop a Falcon Heavy rocket as soon as the FAA grants a license approval. On Friday, the FAA said SpaceX must adopt specific upgrades and safety procedures in order to proceed with a launch. File Photo by SpaceX | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX says it has learned "numerous lessons" from its failed Starship launch in April as the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday announced it has completed its investigation into the launch. The FAA says SpaceX must adopt specific upgrades and safety procedures in order to proceed with further Starship launches using the Falcon Heavy launch platform. Advertisement

"The final report cites multiple root causes of the April 20, 2023, mishap and 63 corrective actions SpaceX must take to prevent mishap reoccurrence. Corrective actions include redesigns of vehicle hardware to prevent leaks and fires, redesign of the launch pad to increase its robustness, incorporation of additional reviews in the design process," the FAA said in a press release Friday.

During the April launch, the Falcon Heavy was able to clear the launch platform but then exploded when the first stage failed to separate from the rest of the spacecraft.

On Tuesday, SpaceX attached a new Starship spacecraft to a Falcon Heavy launch vehicle at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Tuesday that the company was awaiting FAA approval to proceed with a second Starship launch attempt.

"Starship is ready to launch, awaiting FAA license approval," Musk posted on X.

"Additional analysis and testing of safety critical systems and components including the Autonomous Flight Safety System, and the application of additional change control practices," the FAA continued.

Despite not being fully cleared to launch again, SpaceX says the company has incorporated multiple lessons from April's failed launch.

"The first test flight of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy was a critical step in advancing the capabilities of the most powerful launch system ever developed. Starship's first flight test provided numerous lessons learned that are directly contributing to several upgrades being made to both the vehicle and ground infrastructure," SpaceX said in a press release Friday.