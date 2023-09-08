Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 8, 2023 / 2:23 PM

FAA orders upgrades after finishing probe into failed SpaceX Starship launch

By Patrick Hilsman
SpaceX founder Elon Musk says the company is ready to launch a new Starship spacecraft atop a Falcon Heavy rocket as soon as the FAA grants a license approval. On Friday, the FAA said SpaceX must adopt specific upgrades and safety procedures in order to proceed with a launch. File Photo by SpaceX
1 of 3 | SpaceX founder Elon Musk says the company is ready to launch a new Starship spacecraft atop a Falcon Heavy rocket as soon as the FAA grants a license approval. On Friday, the FAA said SpaceX must adopt specific upgrades and safety procedures in order to proceed with a launch. File Photo by SpaceX | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX says it has learned "numerous lessons" from its failed Starship launch in April as the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday announced it has completed its investigation into the launch.

The FAA says SpaceX must adopt specific upgrades and safety procedures in order to proceed with further Starship launches using the Falcon Heavy launch platform.

Advertisement

"The final report cites multiple root causes of the April 20, 2023, mishap and 63 corrective actions SpaceX must take to prevent mishap reoccurrence. Corrective actions include redesigns of vehicle hardware to prevent leaks and fires, redesign of the launch pad to increase its robustness, incorporation of additional reviews in the design process," the FAA said in a press release Friday.

During the April launch, the Falcon Heavy was able to clear the launch platform but then exploded when the first stage failed to separate from the rest of the spacecraft.

Read More

On Tuesday, SpaceX attached a new Starship spacecraft to a Falcon Heavy launch vehicle at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Tuesday that the company was awaiting FAA approval to proceed with a second Starship launch attempt.

Advertisement

"Starship is ready to launch, awaiting FAA license approval," Musk posted on X.

"Additional analysis and testing of safety critical systems and components including the Autonomous Flight Safety System, and the application of additional change control practices," the FAA continued.

Despite not being fully cleared to launch again, SpaceX says the company has incorporated multiple lessons from April's failed launch.

"The first test flight of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy was a critical step in advancing the capabilities of the most powerful launch system ever developed. Starship's first flight test provided numerous lessons learned that are directly contributing to several upgrades being made to both the vehicle and ground infrastructure," SpaceX said in a press release Friday.

Latest Headlines

At 83, Nancy Pelosi says she will run for re-election to U.S. House in 2024
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
At 83, Nancy Pelosi says she will run for re-election to U.S. House in 2024
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Nancy Pelosi said Friday she will run for re-election to the U.S. House in 2024.
Ga. grand jury urged indictments against Sen. Lindsey Graham, dozens more
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ga. grand jury urged indictments against Sen. Lindsey Graham, dozens more
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The special grand jury in Georgia initially probing efforts to subvert the state's election results recommended charging U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and two former senators, according the panel's full report.
Kroger agrees to pay $1.2B to settle opioid lawsuits
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kroger agrees to pay $1.2B to settle opioid lawsuits
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Kroger on Friday agreed to pay more than $1.2 billion over the next decade to settle a number of lawsuits claiming the grocery chain helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.
Country singer Zach Bryan arrested after encounter with Oklahoma troopers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Country singer Zach Bryan arrested after encounter with Oklahoma troopers
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Country singer Zach Bryan said in an X video Friday he was out of line in a Thursday encounter with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol that ended with his arrest and jailing in Vinita for obstruction of an investigation.
Joe Biden heads to India for G20, meetings with Narendra Modi, Vietnam leaders
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Joe Biden heads to India for G20, meetings with Narendra Modi, Vietnam leaders
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to arrive in India on Friday for the first leg of a three-day trip that includes a major speech before the G20 summit and a diplomatic visit to Vietnam for strategic meetings with the communist regime amid growing tensions in Southeast Asia.
U.S. commits another $600M weapons package to Ukraine
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. commits another $600M weapons package to Ukraine
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced another package of lethal assistance for Ukraine, valued at some $600 million, on Thursday, just a day after Secretary Blinken committed $1 billion to Kyiv.
Celebrated translator Edith Grossman dies in NYC at 87
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Celebrated translator Edith Grossman dies in NYC at 87
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Edith Grossman, who has been celebrated for elevating the role of the literary translator, died at her home in New York City on Monday. She was 87.
Florida's Miami-Dade school board rejects LGBTQ history month resolution
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Florida's Miami-Dade school board rejects LGBTQ history month resolution
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The school board for the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system in Florida rejected a resolution to recognize October as LGBTQ history month.
GM makes labor offer to UAW that union boss Shawn Fain calls 'insulting'
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
GM makes labor offer to UAW that union boss Shawn Fain calls 'insulting'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- General Motors made an offer amid labor negotiations with United Auto Workers on Thursday, which union boss Shawn Fain called "insulting."
Peter Navarro, former Trump adviser, convicted of contempt of Congress
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Peter Navarro, former Trump adviser, convicted of contempt of Congress
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Peter Navarro, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, was found guilty Thursday on two charges of contempt of Congress.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life for two rapes
Actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life for two rapes
Jova becomes Western Hemisphere's strongest hurricane in 2023
Jova becomes Western Hemisphere's strongest hurricane in 2023
Donald Trump notifies Ga. judge he 'may' seek move to federal court
Donald Trump notifies Ga. judge he 'may' seek move to federal court
Peter Navarro, former Trump adviser, convicted of contempt of Congress
Peter Navarro, former Trump adviser, convicted of contempt of Congress
Apple's 2-day stock price decline on track to wipe out $200 billion of market value
Apple's 2-day stock price decline on track to wipe out $200 billion of market value
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement