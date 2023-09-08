Country singer Zach Bryan arrested after encounter with Oklahoma troopers

1 of 2 | Country singer Zach Bryan Friday apologized for being "an idiot" during an encounter with Oklahoma Highway Patrol that got him arrested and briefly jailed in Vinita. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Country singer Zach Bryan said he was arrested Thursday following an encounter with Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Bryan posted a video including explicit language to social media Friday saying he was out of line in the Thursday encounter that followed a previous interaction with police in the state. Advertisement

"I was just an idiot. And I'll take the fall for it. I'm a grown man and I shouldn't have behaved like that. And it won't happen again," he said.

Bryan said "around three days ago" he was pulled over for going "4 or 5 over" the speed limit. He said he refused to give his address to the trooper despite being warned he would go to jail if he refused.

The trooper put him in handcuffs and they talked.

"So we talked about it. I explained to him why. I ended up giving him my address," Bryan said. "I ended up abiding by what he was saying. We kept talking. He finally took my handcuffs off. He gave me a warning. He let me go because I started respecting him and being cordial."

But Thursday on his way to Boston, Bryan said his security guard traveling in another vehicle was also pulled over by police in a separate incident. Bryan said he stopped, too and after about 15 minutes he got out of his vehicle.

He said the officer told him "Sir, get back in your vehicle."

Bryan said the officer told him "get back in your vehicle or I'm going to have to take you to jail."

"So I get too lippy with him. He brings me over to his car and I just didn't help my situation at all," Bryan said. "I felt like a child. It was ridiculous, it was immature and I just pray everyone knows that I don't think I'm above the law. I was just bein' disrespectful and I shouldn't have been and it was my mistake."

Bryan said at the jail "everyone was super kind."

"I was in a jail cell for a while and the cop and I eventually shook hands. I ended up apologizing. I was out of line because the things I said didn't reflect who I was as a person," he said.

In a post on Thursday announcing his arrest Bryan said that "emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said."

"I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize," he said.

Bryan's self-titled album was number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and a 2022 album "American Heartbreak" reached number 5, according to Billboard.