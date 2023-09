1 of 2 | Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 13 charges of violating the Georgia RICO Act in an effort to change the results of the 2020 election. Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump notified the judge in the Fulton County, Ga., election subversion case Thursday that he "may" seek to move his case to federal court. Trump, who is campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination, has until 30 days after his Aug. 31 arraignment to file a notice of removal. Thursday's notice was filed by Trump's attorney Steven Sadow to Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. Advertisement

The former president has pleaded not guilty to 13 charges of violating the Georgia RICO Act in an effort to change the results of the 2020 election.

Trump's legal team filed a motion last week to sever his case from the other 18 defendants in the case.

Trump's former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has motioned to have his case moved to federal court, arguing that the charges against him relate to his actions as chief of staff.

If Trump's case is moved to a federal court, he may argue that his actions in Georgia were part of his official duties as president, CNN reported. It would also broaden the jury pool, allowing selection from multiple states.

Prosecutors on Wednesday estimated that the trial will take about four months, though McAfee said he believes it could be twice as long.

McAfee ruled Wednesday that former Trump lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell will be tried together, apart from the other defendants, starting Oct. 23.