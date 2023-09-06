Trending
U.S. News
Sept. 6, 2023

San Antonio police say couple kidnapped as 5 children found unharmed

By Patrick Hilsman

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A San Antonio, Texas, couple was abducted Wednesday morning, according to local police, who said five children were found at the address.

The kidnapping happened at around 6 a.m. at a residence on Mission Bell Street on the city's south side.

Police received reports of a break-in and found five minors, believed to be the couple's children, unharmed when they arrived at the residence.

A preliminary report from the San Antonio Police Department said the kidnappers broke into the residence "and forcefully took the two adults from the location."

According to police, the kidnappers fled the scene in a white SUV.

Police have yet to provide a description of the suspects or been able to identify a motive in the apparent kidnapping.

San Antonio Police Department spokesperson Ricardo Guzman said, "detectives are currently investigating this incident as a kidnapping," according to the San Antonio Express News.

