U.S. News
Sept. 6, 2023 / 6:58 PM

Roku to cut streaming content, 10% of staff to lower costs

By Sheri Walsh

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Roku plans to lay off 10% of its workforce, more than 300 people, in its third round of layoffs in a year. The video streaming company also announced Wednesday it will pull content to cut operating costs.

Roku shares spiked 5% on news of the cuts, which were revealed early Wednesday in an 8-K SEC filing, as the company has struggled to turn a profit.

"The company determined to implement additional measures to continue to bring down its year-over-year operating expense growth rate," the filing reads. Among those measures are limiting new hires, cutting outside expenses and consolidating office space.

While streaming services, including Roku, saw a big uptick in viewership during the COVID-19 pandemic, that viewership has since dropped.

At the end of last year, Roku had about 3,600 full-time employees in 14 countries. The company reported a net loss of $107.6 million in the second quarter of this year.

The latest round of layoffs at Roku are the third in less than a year. In November, 200 employees were let go. Another 200 workers were cut in March.

Roku's new round of job cuts is expected to be completed by the end of this year. Charges related to the layoffs, such as severance and benefits payments, could cost the company between $45 and $65 million.

In addition to the layoffs, Roku plans to eliminate some licensed content on The Roku Channel. The company, which is based in San Jose, Calif., has not shared which content it plans to remove.

In Wednesday's filing, Roku revised its third quarter projections upward.

Roku "now expects total net revenue in the range of $835 million to $875 million." That is up from its previous forecast of $815 million.

Latest Headlines

Citing alleged contraband, Texas cancels visitation at prisons 'until further notice'
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Citing alleged contraband, Texas cancels visitation at prisons 'until further notice'
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Wednesday it would be suspending visitation "until further notice" at prisons in the state while staff focuses on other measures to curb alleged contraband.
Joe Biden congratulates groups on labor agreement for West Coast ports
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Joe Biden congratulates groups on labor agreement for West Coast ports
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden welcomed leaders of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association on Wednesday to the White House after they finalized a new labor contract for West Coast ports.
Hurricane Lee forms in Atlantic, threatens to be 'major' storm this weekend
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Lee forms in Atlantic, threatens to be 'major' storm this weekend
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Hurricane Lee strengthened from a tropical storm Wednesday afternoon and is likely to further intensify into an "extremely dangerous" storm by the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Special counsel will seek Hunter Biden indictment, Justice Department says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Special counsel will seek Hunter Biden indictment, Justice Department says
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- David Weiss, the special counsel probing President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden for potential criminal gun charges, will seek an indictment from a grand jury this month, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
San Antonio police say couple kidnapped as 5 children found unharmed
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
San Antonio police say couple kidnapped as 5 children found unharmed
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A San Antonio, Texas, couple was abducted Wednesday morning, according to local police, who said five minor children were found at the address.
Judge in Ga. election case severs trial for 2 Donald Trump lawyers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge in Ga. election case severs trial for 2 Donald Trump lawyers
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Georgia judge ruled Wednesday that former Donald Trump lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell will be tried together Oct. 23 for their roles in a scheme to subvert the results of the state's 2020 election.
New York judge refuses Donald Trump's effort to delay fraud trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New York judge refuses Donald Trump's effort to delay fraud trial
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Manhattan judge on Wednesday thwarted an effort by former President Donald Trump to delay his civil trial on business fraud accusations.
Florida Gov. DeSantis names Moms For Liberty co-founder to state ethics commission
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida Gov. DeSantis names Moms For Liberty co-founder to state ethics commission
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday appointed controversial Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich to the state's ethics commission. Her group was designated a hate group in a Southern Poverty Law Center report.
Colorado lawsuit: 14th Amendment bars Donald Trump from ballot
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Colorado lawsuit: 14th Amendment bars Donald Trump from ballot
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A lawsuit filed Wednesday by six Colorado voters seeks to remove Donald Trump from the presidential ballot, asserting that he is disqualified for giving aid or comfort to insurrectionists on Jan. 6, 2021.
Man remains missing from Carnival ship Conquest after it docked in Miami
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man remains missing from Carnival ship Conquest after it docked in Miami
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A 26-year-old man was reported missing from the Carnival cruise ship Conquest while the ship was docked at the Port of Miami in Florida, police said Tuesday.
