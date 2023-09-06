Trending
Sept. 6, 2023 / 2:44 PM

Man remains missing from Carnival ship Conquest after it docked in Miami

By Adam Schrader
Kevin McGrath, 26, was reported missing from the Carnival cruise ship Conquest while the ship was docked at the Port of Miami in Florida, police said Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade Police Department
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A 26-year-old man was reported missing from the Carnival cruise ship Conquest while the ship was docked at the Port of Miami in Florida, police said Tuesday.

Kevin McGrath was last seen around 2 a.m. Monday morning in a cabin onboard the ship, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release.

"The missing person may be in need of services," police said.

The cruise line said in a statement to local news station WPLG that McGrath was actually seen around 7 a.m. that morning by his cabin mate as the debarkation from the cruise ship was beginning.

"The guest was not located on board despite an extensive search," the cruise line said in the statement.

Carnival said the U.S. Coast Guard was contacted and completed a helicopter search of the water as Miami-Dade police officers investigated onboard.

"The guest was not detected by surveillance systems, including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, during the debarkation process. Miami-Dade police eventually cleared the ship to sail," Carnival said.

McGrath's sister, who was not named, told the news outlet that he was on the ship with relatives to celebrate their father's birthday.

He was expected to meet with his family for breakfast before disembarking the ship, said Angel Rodriguez, the detective investigating the case, in a statement to ABC News.

His family said he could not have disembarked the ship because his mother still had his identification documents.

Another man went missing on a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida in July after he was believed to have deliberately jumped from the ship.

Two months earlier, another man also went overboard from a Carnival ship off the coast of Florida.

