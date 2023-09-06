Trending
Sept. 6, 2023

Judge rules Trump liable in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

By Clyde Hughes
A federal judge ruled that former President Donald Trump was civilly liable for making false statements about writer E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of sexually assaulting her. File Photo by Louis Lanzano /UPI
A federal judge ruled that former President Donald Trump was civilly liable for making false statements about writer E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of sexually assaulting her. File Photo by Louis Lanzano /UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Wednesday that former President Donald Trump is liable for making false statements about writer E. Jean Carroll in 2019 after she alleged that he sexually assaulted her.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Trump acted with actual malice in making statements about Carroll when she charged that Trump assaulted her years ago. A trial set for Jan. 15 will only determine how much Trump owes her in light of the summary judgment.

Kaplan presided over the May civil trial where a jury found Trump was liable for the assault and for defaming Carroll by claiming that she was lying about the incident for financial gain.

"[T]he jury found that Mr. Trump knew that his statement that Ms. Carroll lied about him sexually assaulting her for improper and ulterior purposes was false or that he acted with reckless disregard to whether it was false," Kaplan said in his ruling.

"Whether Mr. Trump made the 2019 statements with actual malice raises the same issue."

The Jan. 15 trial will resolve Carroll's initial lawsuit against Trump, which had been initially delayed due to concerns over immunity.

While awaiting the first trial, Carroll filed a second case against Trump in 2022, known as Carroll II, which led to the May decision.

Trump has appealed the $5 million verdict from the second trial that ordered him to pay $2 million in compensation and $20,000 for battery, $1.7 million for reputational repair, $1 million for compensatory damages and $280,000 in punitive damages.

Alina Habba, the attorney representing Trump, said Kaplan will not have the final decision in the case, citing the appeal.

"We remain very confident that the Carroll II verdict will be overturned on appeal which will render this decision moot," Habba said, referring to the second Carroll case.

Carroll's attorney Robert Kaplan -- no relation to the judge -- said Carroll is prepared to move ahead.

"We look forward to trial limited to damages for the original defamatory statements Donald Trump made about our client E. Jean Carroll in 2019," Kaplan said.

President Biden hosts ILWU and Pacific Maritime Association on ports labor agreement
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
President Biden hosts ILWU and Pacific Maritime Association on ports labor agreement
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Wednesday will welcome leaders of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association to the White House after finalizing a new labor contract for west coast ports.
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine update effective against highly mutated strain
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine update effective against highly mutated strain
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Moderna announced on Wednesday that its updated COVID-19 vaccine pending approval by the Food and Drug Administration is effective against the new, highly mutated variant of the virus.
U.S. military launches ICBM in display of nuclear forces' readiness
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. military launches ICBM in display of nuclear forces' readiness
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. military on Wednesday launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from California in a display of the U.S. nuclear forces' readiness.
Blinken makes unannounced trip to Kyiv in support of Ukraine counteroffensive
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Blinken makes unannounced trip to Kyiv in support of Ukraine counteroffensive
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday in a show of support for Ukraine in the middle of their slow-moving counter-offensive to retake land from Russia.
Tropical Storm Lee nearing hurricane strength before 'rapidly' intensifying over the weekend
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Tropical Storm Lee nearing hurricane strength before 'rapidly' intensifying over the weekend
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Lee approached hurricane strength on Wednesday morning as it was forecast to rapidly intensify into an "extremely dangerous" storm by the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Georgia ban on transgender minors receiving hormone therapy reinstated
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Georgia ban on transgender minors receiving hormone therapy reinstated
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Georgia may reinstate its ban on transgender minors receiving hormone therapy, a federal judge has ruled, vacating her previous hold on the state law by citing a recent decision in Alabama.
61 indicted on RICO charges in Georgia over 'Cop City' protests
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
61 indicted on RICO charges in Georgia over 'Cop City' protests
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Sixty-one activists have been indicted on RICO charges over their actions to prevent construction of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which opponents have dubbed "Cop City."
U.S. moves to recall 52 million airbag inflators, citing dangerous ruptures
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. moves to recall 52 million airbag inflators, citing dangerous ruptures
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued an Initial Decision on Tuesday to recall about 52 million airbag inflators, used by a dozen automakers, over the risk of rupture and flying metal debris.
Man convicted of brutal 1970s sexual assault exonerated by DNA evidence
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Man convicted of brutal 1970s sexual assault exonerated by DNA evidence
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The conviction of a man, who spent more than seven years in prison for a gruesome sexual assault of two high school girls in the 1970s, has been thrown out after DNA evidence proved he did not commit the crime.
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty on first day of impeachment trial
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty on first day of impeachment trial
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 16 counts related to alleged abuse of office as his impeachment trial got underway in the state Senate.
