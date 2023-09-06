Colorado lawsuit: 14th Amendment bars Donald Trump from ballot

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A lawsuit filed Wednesday by six Republican and unaffiliated Colorado voters seeks to remove Donald Trump from the presidential ballot, asserting that he is disqualified from public office for giving aid or comfort to insurrectionists on Jan. 6, 2021.
"As a longtime Republican who voted for him, I believe Donald Trump disqualified himself from running in 2024 by spreading lies, vilifying election workers and fomenting an attack on the Capitol," Krista Kafer, a columnist for the Denver Post and a Republican activist who is among those who filed the suit, said in a statement.