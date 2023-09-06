Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 6, 2023 / 2:30 AM / Updated at 2:50 AM

61 indicted on RICO charges in Georgia over 'Cop City' protests

By Darryl Coote
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr on Tuesday announced an indictment against 61 people accused of conspiracy to prevent the construction of Atlanta's so-called Cop City. Photo courtesy of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr/Facebook
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr on Tuesday announced an indictment against 61 people accused of conspiracy to prevent the construction of Atlanta's so-called Cop City. Photo courtesy of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr/Facebook

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Sixty-one activists have been indicted on RICO charges over their actions to prevent construction of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which opponents have dubbed Cop City.

The state's Republican attorney general, Chris Carr, announced the sweeping indictment Tuesday during a press conference that accuses the defendants of being anti-police and anti-government militant anarchists who have used violence, intimidation and property destruction to prevent construction of the controversial $90-million facility where police and fire services training will be conducted.

Advertisement

The indictment, which spends pages to describe anarchy, states the defendants are members of Defend the Atlantic Forest, whose purpose, the prosecutors said, is to occupy parts or all of 381 forested acres in DeKalb County, Ga., that are owned by the Atlanta Police Foundation and leased by the city for the purpose of construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Advertisement

"As the indictment asserts, members of Defend the Atlanta Forest subscribe to a philosophy of anarchy. They hold a core belief that society should abolish police, government and private business. And as further alleged, they are willing to bring about such changes, quote, 'by any means necessary,' end quote, including violence," he said.

Read More

The court document lists 225 incidents of alleged violence committed by defendants beginning on July 5, 2020, when two people threw "objects and a Molotov cocktail" at the Georgia State Patrol headquarters.

The prosecutors argue that the alleged conspiracy began as far back as May 25, 2020 -- the day a police officer killed George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., sparking mass anti-police brutally protests nationwide. It is also 11 months before officials announced that the forested area had been leased for the purpose of building the police training facility.

When asked to explain how they can alleged the conspiracy began even prior to the announcement of the facility, John Fowler, deputy attorney general, said they would present their case in court.

He also explained that under Georgia law it was not necessary for all defendants of the conspiracy to known one another to be charged with violating RICO, only that they have committed an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.

Advertisement

"Violence is not political speech and I will never understand how we got to where we are today," Carr said. "It's important to remember that these acts of violence are in response to the fact that the residents of Atlanta have rightly chosen to build a state of the art public safety center."

The indictment was filed in Fulton County -- the same jurisdiction that only weeks earlier brought RICO charges against former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants in connection to their alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election in the southern state.

Of the defendants charged Tuesday, only 13 are from Georgia. Five have also been charged with one count of domestic terrorism and one count of first-degree attempted arson while three others have been charged with 15 counts of money laundering.

The Cop City Vote Coalition, which is seeking to force a referendum on the training facility, condemned Carr for bringing "blatantly authoritarian" and "anti-democratic" charges against defendants in an effort to snuff out opposition to the facility.

"These charges ... seek to intimidate protestors, legal observers and bail funds alike, and send the chilling message that any dissent to Cop City will be punished with the full power and violence of the government," it said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Carr's actions are a part of a retaliatory pattern of prosecutions against organizers nationwide that attack the right to protest and freedom of speech."

It added that they will not be intimidated "by power-hungry strongmen."

In response to the accusation, Carr said: "Our job is to enforce the laws of the state and as you can tell in this indictment, this is about violent acts, plain and simple."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, supported the indictment, saying in a brief statement that "my top priority is and always will be keeping Georgians safe, especially against out-of-state radicals that threaten the safety of our citizens and law enforcement."

Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia also issued a statement of worry over the indictment.

"Georgia law enforcement officials are disproportionately wielding these over-broad laws to stigmatize and target those who disagree with the government," Aamar Ahmad, senior staff attorney with ACLU's National Security Project, said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

U.S. moves to recall 52 million airbag inflators, citing dangerous ruptures
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. moves to recall 52 million airbag inflators, citing dangerous ruptures
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued an Initial Decision on Tuesday to recall about 52 million airbag inflators, used by a dozen automakers, over the risk of rupture and flying metal debris.
In Atlantic, Tropical Storm Lee forecast to 'rapidly intensify' into 'extremely dangerous hurricane'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
In Atlantic, Tropical Storm Lee forecast to 'rapidly intensify' into 'extremely dangerous hurricane'
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Lee formed in the Atlantic on Tuesday and is forecast to become an "extremely dangerous hurricane" by Friday, the National Hurricane Center warned less than a week after Hurricane Idalia hit.
Man convicted of brutal 1970s sexual assault exonerated by DNA evidence
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Man convicted of brutal 1970s sexual assault exonerated by DNA evidence
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The conviction of a man, who spent more than seven years in prison for a gruesome sexual assault of two high school girls in the 1970s, has been thrown out after DNA evidence proved he did not commit the crime.
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty on first day of impeachment trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty on first day of impeachment trial
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 16 counts related to alleged abuse of office as his impeachment trial got underway in the state Senate.
In giving Medal of Honor, Biden calls Vietnam-era Army helicopter pilot 'our nation at its very best'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
In giving Medal of Honor, Biden calls Vietnam-era Army helicopter pilot 'our nation at its very best'
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Vietnam Army helicopter pilot Capt. Larry L. Taylor received the Medal of Honor on Tuesday at a White House ceremony where President Joe Biden credited his "incredible" valor for saving the lives of four fellow soldiers.
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance's 'Freedom to Breathe' bill bans federal mask mandates
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance's 'Freedom to Breathe' bill bans federal mask mandates
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio announced Tuesday he would introduce new legislation he has dubbed the "Freedom to Breathe Act.
At 22 years, ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio's sentence longest to date
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
At 22 years, ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio's sentence longest to date
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Enrique Tarrio, the former head of the Proud Boys hate group, was sentenced to 22 years in prison Tuesday.
Mark Meadows, John Eastman plead not guilty in Georgia election interference case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Mark Meadows, John Eastman plead not guilty in Georgia election interference case
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump attorney John Eastman were among the final seven defendants, in Georgia's 2020 election interference case, to plead not guilty Tuesday.
Prosecutors ask for delay in criminal case meeting with N.Y. Rep. George Santos
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Prosecutors ask for delay in criminal case meeting with N.Y. Rep. George Santos
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Prosecutors have asked a court to delay a meeting with Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., that was scheduled for Thursday until Oct. 27.
Federal court appoints special master to redraw Alabama's redistricting map
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Federal court appoints special master to redraw Alabama's redistricting map
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A federal court ruled Tuesday that Alabama must go back to the drawing board for an updated redistricting map that was approved by the State's legislature in July.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 workers arrested for digging shortcut through Great Wall of China
2 workers arrested for digging shortcut through Great Wall of China
At 22 years, ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio's sentence longest to date
At 22 years, ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio's sentence longest to date
In giving Medal of Honor, Biden calls Vietnam-era Army helicopter pilot 'our nation at its very best'
In giving Medal of Honor, Biden calls Vietnam-era Army helicopter pilot 'our nation at its very best'
In Atlantic, Tropical Storm Lee forecast to 'rapidly intensify' into 'extremely dangerous hurricane'
In Atlantic, Tropical Storm Lee forecast to 'rapidly intensify' into 'extremely dangerous hurricane'
Pennsylvania police expand search for escaped inmate after security footage sighting
Pennsylvania police expand search for escaped inmate after security footage sighting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement