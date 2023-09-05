Trending
U.S. News
Sept. 5, 2023 / 6:48 PM

In Atlantic, Tropical Storm Lee forecast to become 'extremely dangerous hurricane'

By Sheri Walsh
Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic and is forecast to become an “extremely dangerous hurricane” by the end of the week, the National Hurricane Center warned Tuesday. The storm is currently taking aim at the Leeward Islands. Photo courtesy of NOAA
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Lee formed in the Atlantic on Tuesday and is forecast to become an "extremely dangerous hurricane" by the end of the week, the National Hurricane Center warned less than a week after Hurricane Idalia tore through much of the Southeast.

The storm, which was formed between Western Africa and the Windward Islands, is currently taking aim at the Leeward Islands in the northeastern Caribbean. But forecasters warn that location could change as Lee gathers strength.

"Lee is forecast to become a major hurricane by this weekend and could bring impacts to the Leeward Islands by that time," the National Hurricane Center wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"While it is too soon to determine the location and magnitude of these possible impacts, interests in this area should monitor the progress of Lee and further updates to the forecast."

As of Tuesday evening, Tropical Storm Lee was located about 1,315 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour. It is currently moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

"This motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a slight reduction in forward speed," the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. EDT update.

"Lee is forecast to be a hurricane within a couple of days and will likely become a major hurricane by Friday."

At this point, there are no storm watches or warnings in effect, according to NHC which started monitoring the storm over the weekend.

Tropical Storm Lee comes less than a week after Hurricane Idalia slammed much of the Southeast. The deadly hurricane damaged homes and knocked out power in Florida while flooding parts of Georgia and the Carolinas. Idalia is blamed for at least two deaths.

