Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 5, 2023 / 3:17 PM

Prosecutors seek 33-year sentence for ex-Proud Boys member over his Jan. 6 role

By Patrick Hilsman
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that resulted in the breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Gamal Diab/EPA-EFE
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that resulted in the breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Gamal Diab/EPA-EFE

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is due to be sentenced Tuesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that resulted in the breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington.

Tarrio's sentencing comes not long after multiple members of the far-right group Proud Boys recently were sentenced for their efforts in the insurrection.

Advertisement

In August, Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Proud Boys members Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl to 17 and 15 years in prison respectively.

On Friday, Kelly sentenced Dominic Pezzola and Ethan Nordean of the Proud Boys to 10 and 18 years respectively. Nordean's 18-year sentence is tied with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes' 18-year sentence for the longest handed down to a Jan. 6 rioter.

Read More

According to prosecutors, though Tarrio was not in Washington the day of the riot, he helped organize the command structure of the organization and was communicating with fellow Proud Boys members at during the riot.

Prosecutors are asking for a 33-year sentence for Tarrio, the longest they have requested for any of the Jan. 6 defendants.

In a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors accused Tarrio and his associates of trying to overturn the democratic process.

Advertisement

"They unleashed a force on the Capitol that was calculated to exert their political will on elected officials by force and to undo the results of a democratic election. The foot soldiers of the right aimed to keep their leader in power. They failed," prosecutors wrote.

Kelly sentenced previous Proud Boys defendants to terms lower than the sentencing guidelines, justifying his choice by pointing out that previous convictions for seditious conspiracy had usually involved loss of life.

Latest Headlines

Gloria Johnson of 'Tennessee 3' to challenge U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gloria Johnson of 'Tennessee 3' to challenge U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- State Rep. Gloria Johnson, a Democrat who narrowly avoided expulsion from the Tennessee legislature for protesting inaction on gun violence, announced Tuesday she will challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn.
Capitol doctor says no evidence of seizure, stroke during Mitch McConnell freezes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Capitol doctor says no evidence of seizure, stroke during Mitch McConnell freezes
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The Capitol's attending physician said Tuesday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did not experience a seizure or stroke in two incidents during which he froze up while speaking in public.
Ex-Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew nominated to be next U.S. ambassador to Israel
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew nominated to be next U.S. ambassador to Israel
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday selected former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew to be the next U.S. ambassador to Israel.
Pennsylvania police expand search for escaped inmate after security footage sighting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pennsylvania police expand search for escaped inmate after security footage sighting
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania authorities on Tuesday widened their search for a convicted killer who escaped from a county jail after he was spotted late Monday at a local botanical garden.
Pa. police narrow search for escaped inmate convicted of murder
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Pa. police narrow search for escaped inmate convicted of murder
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania State Police said Monday that they have taken over the search for an inmate who escaped from prison late last month and have zeroed in on a wooded area of Chester County where they believe he may be hiding.
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Monday while confirming that President Joe Biden has tested negative.
5 dead, 3 hurt in Labor Day crash near Atlanta
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
5 dead, 3 hurt in Labor Day crash near Atlanta
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Five people were killed Monday in an early morning crash that injured three others on Georgia's Interstate 85, about 23 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.
Burning Man exodus begins after 72,000 attendees stranded at rain-soaked festival
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Burning Man exodus begins after 72,000 attendees stranded at rain-soaked festival
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Roads into and out of the Burning Man music and culture festival in northern Nevada reopened Monday after heavy rainfall and mud stranded tens of thousands of attendees over the weekend.
23 people injured inside Denny's after SUV crashes into Texas restaurant
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
23 people injured inside Denny's after SUV crashes into Texas restaurant
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A total of 23 people were injured inside a Denny's restaurant near Houston on Monday after a driver crashed his SUV into the building, police said.
Biden touts his middle class roots in Labor Day speech
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden touts his middle class roots in Labor Day speech
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden touted his credentials as a "pro-union" president during a Labor Day speech Monday in front of union workers in Philadelphia, telling the audience that the labor unions built the middle class.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 workers arrested for digging shortcut through Great Wall of China
2 workers arrested for digging shortcut through Great Wall of China
5 dead, 3 hurt in Labor Day crash near Atlanta
5 dead, 3 hurt in Labor Day crash near Atlanta
British sharply divided over support for monarchy, poll says
British sharply divided over support for monarchy, poll says
Pa. police narrow search for escaped inmate convicted of murder
Pa. police narrow search for escaped inmate convicted of murder
Qantas CEO retires early as airline confronts controversy
Qantas CEO retires early as airline confronts controversy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement