Prosecutors ask for delay in criminal case meeting with N.Y. Rep. George Santos

Prosecutors on Tuesday asked for a scheduled meeting with Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., to be delayed until Oct. 27. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday asked for a delay on a meeting with Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., that had been scheduled for Thursday. The court was asked to delay the meeting until Oct. 27. Advertisement

Prosecutors say Santos misappropriated campaign funds, "to line his pockets," and that he illegally applied for unemployment benefits.

In May, Santos pleaded not guilty to 13 federal charges, including fraud and lying to Congress.

"The government respectfully writes in advance of the status conference scheduled in this matter for September 7, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. to request that the court adjourn the status conference to October 27, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.," prosecutors wrote in their filing.

"The defendant joins in this request," prosecutors said.

In their filing, prosecutors said the defense needed time to review materials, as well.

"Defense counsel has indicated that he will need additional time to review the material, as well. Further, the parties have continued to discuss possible paths forward in this matter. The parties wish to have additional time to continue those discussions," prosecutors wrote.

The prosecutors asked the court to designate a specific time period for the defense counsel's review of documents.

"The parties are jointly requesting that the court exclude the time from September 7, 2023, through October 27, 2023, to allow defense counsel additional time to review discovery materials and for the parties to continue discussing paths forward in this matter," prosecutors wrote.