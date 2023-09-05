Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 5, 2023 / 12:37 PM

Pennsylvania police expand search for escaped inmate after security footage sighting

By Clyde Hughes
Authorities identified images taken late Monday night in Longwood Gardens, Pa. as convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante. Photo by Pennsylvania State Police
Authorities identified images taken late Monday night in Longwood Gardens, Pa. as convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante. Photo by Pennsylvania State Police

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania authorities on Tuesday widened their search for a convicted killer who escaped from a county jail after he was spotted late Monday at a local botanical garden.

Danelo Cavalcante, who has been on the run since Aug. 31, was spotted by a trail camera on the property of Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa., after 10 p.m., Pennsylvania State police said. Police said the sighting indicated that he was still in Pennsylvania while getting close to the New Jersey border.

Advertisement

"We can confirm that is Cavalcante," said George Bivens, Pennsylvania State Police deputy commissioner of operations, after viewing the images captured by the trial camera, noting that it was time-stamped at 10:33 p.m., EDT.

Images from the trail camera show him with a backpack and a hooded sweatshirt.

Read More

"He's a bad guy," Bivens said. "He needs to be in custody and we are determined to capture him.

Upon confirmation that Cavalcante was in the area, Kennett Consolidated School District shut down all of its schools Tuesday as a safety precaution.

"We were informed early this morning by law enforcement that the search situation has evolved and out of an abundance of caution, schools and offices will be closed today," district superintendent Dusty Blakey said in a note to parents on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"We understand that situations like these can be unsettling. The safety and security of our KCSD community remain our top priority. We are committed to taking all necessary precautions and measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff."

The U.S. Marshal Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Cavalcante's capture.

A Brazilian national, Cavalcante, 34, was convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 16 for fatally stabbing his 33-year-old former girlfriend and was sentenced to life in prison. He escaped from the Chester County Prison in West Chester, Pa., on Aug. 31.

Authorities have been looking for Cavalcante, who is also wanted for murder in Brazil, ever since.

Latest Headlines

Pa. police narrow search for escaped inmate convicted of murder
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Pa. police narrow search for escaped inmate convicted of murder
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania State Police said Monday that they have taken over the search for an inmate who escaped from prison late last month and have zeroed in on a wooded area of Chester County where they believe he may be hiding.
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Monday while confirming that President Joe Biden has tested negative.
5 dead, 3 hurt in Labor Day crash near Atlanta
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
5 dead, 3 hurt in Labor Day crash near Atlanta
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Five people were killed Monday in an early morning crash that injured three others on Georgia's Interstate 85, about 23 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.
Burning Man exodus begins after 72,000 attendees stranded at rain-soaked festival
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Burning Man exodus begins after 72,000 attendees stranded at rain-soaked festival
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Roads into and out of the Burning Man music and culture festival in northern Nevada reopened Monday after heavy rainfall and mud stranded tens of thousands of attendees over the weekend.
23 people injured inside Denny's after SUV crashes into Texas restaurant
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
23 people injured inside Denny's after SUV crashes into Texas restaurant
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A total of 23 people were injured inside a Denny's restaurant near Houston on Monday after a driver crashed his SUV into the building, police said.
Biden touts his middle class roots in Labor Day speech
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden touts his middle class roots in Labor Day speech
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden touted his credentials as a "pro-union" president during a Labor Day speech Monday in front of union workers in Philadelphia, telling the audience that the labor unions built the middle class.
Google Doodle celebrates Labor Day
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Google Doodle celebrates Labor Day
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Monday's colorful Google Doodle celebrates the North American holiday of Labor Day.
Historic impeachment trial of Texas A.G. Ken Paxton begins Tuesday
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Historic impeachment trial of Texas A.G. Ken Paxton begins Tuesday
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton starts Tuesday and is expected to center on his marital infidelity, potentially airing the sordid details of the staunch conservative's personal misdeeds.
Inmates in Minnesota prison back in cells after hours of unrest
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Inmates in Minnesota prison back in cells after hours of unrest
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A wing of a prison in Bayport, Minn., went into lockdown for several hours Sunday after about 100 inmates refused to return to their cells.
GOP Sen. Mike Rounds: McConnell 'perfectly capable' leader, despite health concerns
U.S. News // 1 day ago
GOP Sen. Mike Rounds: McConnell 'perfectly capable' leader, despite health concerns
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., says Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is still equipped to fulfill his duties after he again appeared to freeze while speaking to the press last week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 workers arrested for digging shortcut through Great Wall of China
2 workers arrested for digging shortcut through Great Wall of China
5 dead, 3 hurt in Labor Day crash near Atlanta
5 dead, 3 hurt in Labor Day crash near Atlanta
British sharply divided over support for monarchy, poll says
British sharply divided over support for monarchy, poll says
Biden touts his middle class roots in Labor Day speech
Biden touts his middle class roots in Labor Day speech
Pa. police narrow search for escaped inmate convicted of murder
Pa. police narrow search for escaped inmate convicted of murder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement