Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 5, 2023 / 5:18 PM

Federal court appoints special master to redraw Alabama's redistricting map

By Patrick Hilsman
A federal court struct down Tuesday a redistricting map that was approved by the Alabama state legislature in July. The court says the map did not provide Black voters with enough majority-districts and that it will appoint a special master to redraw the map. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
A federal court struct down Tuesday a redistricting map that was approved by the Alabama state legislature in July. The court says the map did not provide Black voters with enough majority-districts and that it will appoint a special master to redraw the map. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A federal court ruled Tuesday that Alabama must go back to the drawing board for an updated redistricting map that was approved by the state's legislature in July.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court's ruling that struck down a previous redistricting map, arguing that it shut out Black voters from being able to elect their own leaders.

Advertisement

The redistricting map that was drawn last year only had one majority-black district with six majority-white districts, in a state where more than one in four residents is Black.

The lower court said a revamped map must contain an additional district where majority-Black voters could choose their own representation and the Supreme Court agreed.

Read More

In Tuesday's ruling, the federal court said, "Counsel for the state has informed the court that, even if the court were to grant the legislature still another opportunity to draw a map, it would be practically impossible for the legislature to reconvene and do so in advance of the 2024 election cycle."

"We are not aware of any other case in which a state legislature -- faced with a federal court order declaring that its electoral plan unlawfully dilutes minority votes and requiring a plan that provides an additional opportunity district -- responded with a plan that the state concedes does not provide that district," Judges Anna Manasco, Terry Moorer and Stanley Marcus wrote.

Advertisement

The court's doubts over the legislature's ability to draw a fair redistricting map prompted it to call for the appointment of a "special master" to redraw the districting map.

"Accordingly, the special master and cartographer are DIRECTED to commence work forthwith on a remedial map," the court said.

The court said a separate order would be issued regarding the special master.

Democratic lawmakers reacted positively to the court's decision.

"By appointing a special master to fairly redraw Alabama's congressional map, the court has rejected the state legislature's latest attempt to dilute the voices and voting power of African Americans all across our state," said Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell.

Latest Headlines

Mark Meadows, John Eastman plead not guilty in Georgia election interference case
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Mark Meadows, John Eastman plead not guilty in Georgia election interference case
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump attorney John Eastman were among the final seven defendants, in Georgia's 2020 election interference case, to plead not guilty Tuesday.
Prosecutors ask for delay in criminal case meeting with N.Y. Rep. George Santos
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Prosecutors ask for delay in criminal case meeting with N.Y. Rep. George Santos
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Prosecutors have asked a court to delay a meeting with Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., that was scheduled for Thursday until Oct. 27.
Severe weather could cool extreme heat in parts of U.S. this week, forecasters say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Severe weather could cool extreme heat in parts of U.S. this week, forecasters say
AccuWeather meteorologists say rounds of thunderstorms, some severe, will ease heat conditions in parts of the United States, bringing fall-like conditions to some areas.
Prosecutors seek 33-year sentence for ex-Proud Boys member over his Jan. 6 role
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Prosecutors seek 33-year sentence for ex-Proud Boys member over his Jan. 6 role
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is due to be sentenced Tuesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that resulted in the breach of the Capitol Building in Washington D.C.
Gloria Johnson of 'Tennessee 3' to challenge U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gloria Johnson of 'Tennessee 3' to challenge U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- State Rep. Gloria Johnson, a Democrat who narrowly avoided expulsion from the Tennessee legislature for protesting inaction on gun violence, announced Tuesday she will challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn.
Capitol doctor says no evidence of seizure, stroke during Mitch McConnell freezes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Capitol doctor says no evidence of seizure, stroke during Mitch McConnell freezes
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The Capitol's attending physician said Tuesday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did not experience a seizure or stroke in two incidents during which he froze up while speaking in public.
Ex-Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew nominated to be next U.S. ambassador to Israel
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew nominated to be next U.S. ambassador to Israel
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday selected former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew to be the next U.S. ambassador to Israel.
Pennsylvania police expand search for escaped inmate after security footage sighting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pennsylvania police expand search for escaped inmate after security footage sighting
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania authorities on Tuesday widened their search for a convicted killer who escaped from a county jail after he was spotted late Monday at a local botanical garden.
Pa. police narrow search for escaped inmate convicted of murder
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Pa. police narrow search for escaped inmate convicted of murder
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania State Police said Monday that they have taken over the search for an inmate who escaped from prison late last month and have zeroed in on a wooded area of Chester County where they believe he may be hiding.
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Monday while confirming that President Joe Biden has tested negative.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 workers arrested for digging shortcut through Great Wall of China
2 workers arrested for digging shortcut through Great Wall of China
5 dead, 3 hurt in Labor Day crash near Atlanta
5 dead, 3 hurt in Labor Day crash near Atlanta
British sharply divided over support for monarchy, poll says
British sharply divided over support for monarchy, poll says
Prosecutors seek 33-year sentence for ex-Proud Boys member over his Jan. 6 role
Prosecutors seek 33-year sentence for ex-Proud Boys member over his Jan. 6 role
Pa. police narrow search for escaped inmate convicted of murder
Pa. police narrow search for escaped inmate convicted of murder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement