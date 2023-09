Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias was arrested Sunday night and charged with a felony. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias has been arrested and charged with a felony, according to police records, with reports stating it was for domestic violence. Court records show that the 27-year-old Mexican national was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Sunday, and booked at 1:05 a.m. Monday into the Los Angeles Police Department's Jail Division. Advertisement

He was released on $50,000 bail with his next court date scheduled for Sept. 27, according to the records.

The Los Angeles Dodgers released a statement Monday saying the MLB team was aware "of an incident involving Julio Urias."

"While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time," the organization said on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter.

Chris Carr, assistant chief of the Exposition Park Department of Public Safety, told The New York Times that a altercation involving Urias occurred at BMO Stadium after a Major League Soccer match Sunday night. The Times reported Urias was charged with domestic violence following an unspecified physical altercation.

Urias was previously arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence four years ago, which resulted in the Dodgers putting him on administrative leave for 20 games.