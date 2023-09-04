Google Doodle celebrates Labor Day

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Monday's colorful Google Doodle celebrates the North American holiday of Labor Day.

The artwork features drawings of a cook, a fruit picker, a painter, a road worker, a bricklayer, a doctor, clothing salesperson and a firefighter.

"Today's Doodle honors employees in the United States and Canada and those who fought and those that continue to advocate for better working conditions," Google noted on its website.

"In the 19th century, trade and labor unions rallied and organized strikes to push for employment standards that often get overlooked today: 40-hour work weeks, paid time off, safety, and sick leave. Union leaders began advocating for a holiday that appreciates working people and the difference they make in the world."

The first Labor Day parade was held in New York City in 1882 and Oregon was the first state to declare Labor Day as a legal holiday.

The 2023 holiday arrives as the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild remain on strike, shutting down most TV and film productions in the United States and Canada.

