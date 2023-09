Four people fell into the ocean when a dock collapsed Sunday at a charter fishing operation in Atlantic Beach, N.C., authorities said. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A dock at a charter fishing business in North Carolina collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean Sunday, injuring four people who where thrown into water, local officials said. Police in Atlantic Beach, N.C., located about 100 miles northeast of Wilmington, N.C., said a finger dock at the Capt. Stacy Fishing Center in the oceanside town gave way while customers were climbing aboard a fishing boat. Advertisement

Atlantic Beach Police Chief Jeff Harvey told local media that four people were hurt in the incident and taken to Carteret Health Care in nearby Morehead City, N.C., although none of them sustained life-threatening condition.

The management of the Capt. Stacy center confirmed the incident in a Facebook post.

"Regrettably, there has been a collapse of one of our docks," business officials wrote. "We want to assure you that the safety of our valued staff and visitors is always our top priority, and we are grateful to report that there were no major injuries resulting from this unfortunate event.

"Only a few minor injuries were reported, and those individuals are receiving the necessary care," the post read.

Advertisement

The business says it has been operating on the Atlantic Beach Causeway for 60 years, providing fishing trips on its 83-foot boat, the Capt. Stacy IV, which is licensed for 100 passengers but keeps passenger loads to 75 or less on an offshore trip.

The company offers deep sea fishing expeditions, including shark fishing and overnight bottom fishing trips.