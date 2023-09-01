Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer steps down

Walgreens announced Friday that the board of directors and CEO Rosalind Brewer have mutually agreed that she will step down as CEO. File Photo Billie Jean Shaw/UPI

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Walgreens announced Friday that CEO Rosalind Brewer and the company's board of directors have mutually agreed that she will step down as CEO and board member. Brewer resigned effective Thursday after she became CEO in March 2021 as the pharmacy chain took part in delivering COVID-19 vaccines to the public. Advertisement

"I am grateful to have had the opportunity to lead Walgreens Boots Alliance and to work alongside such talented and dedicated colleagues," Brewer said in a statement. "I am proud of what we accomplished together. We've improved the lives of our employees, expanded healthcare services for our customers and enhanced our ability to deliver on our purpose of 'more joyful lives through better health.'"

Walgreens Boots Alliance Executive Chairman Stefano Pessina praised Brewer for her leadership throughout the pandemic.

"Roz navigated the company through the global pandemic, overseeing the critical rollout of vaccines in Walgreens pharmacies and to high-risk populations across the country," said Pessina.

"We appreciate her hard work and commitment to the company during this period of unprecedented change."

The company said the board had appointed Ginger Graham as interim CEO, effective Aug. 31.

Advertisement

"By capitalizing fully on the strength of WBA's strong mission, values, and brand we have an enormous opportunity to play an even more valued role in local healthcare delivery," Graham said. "My focus will be on our people and our operations, working together to drive shareholder value creation and ensuring a smooth transition as soon as we identify the next CEO for the future."

Graham has nearly 30 years of experience in leadership positions across the health industry. She has been on the WBA board since 2010.

She was President and CEO of Amylin Pharmaceuticals from 2003-2007. She also served as group chairman, office of the president, for Guidant Corporation, a cardiac technology company.

Walgreens said a search process is underway to name a permanent CEO.