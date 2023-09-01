Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 1, 2023 / 4:08 PM

Biden administration changes Trump-era rule, will ban liquified natural gas on trains

By Patrick Hilsman
The Transportation Department is reversing Trump-era amendments allowing the transport of natural gas via rail. The Transportation Department says it evaluated February's East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment, which resulted in harmful chemicals being released into the environment in the area (pictured). File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
The Transportation Department is reversing Trump-era amendments allowing the transport of natural gas via rail. The Transportation Department says it evaluated February's East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment, which resulted in harmful chemicals being released into the environment in the area (pictured). File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has reversed a Trump-era amendment to hazardous materials regulations that allowed liquified natural gas to be transported by rail.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and Federal Railroad Administration are moving to prevent the transport of liquefied natural gas via rail under the new instructions.

Advertisement

"PHSMA, in coordination with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), is amending the Hazardous Materials Regulation, to suspend authorization of liquefied natural gas (LNG) transportation in rail tank cars," the Department of Transportation said in a press release Friday.

Though there has been no transportation of LNG via rail since July 24, 2020, the Transportation Department says the updated regulations are being put in place to prevent any transport occurring while the safety parameters are evaluated.

Read More

"This temporary suspension of the HMR provisions authorizing transportation of LNG in rail tank cars guarantees no such transportation will occur before its companion rulemaking has concluded or June 30, 2025," the Transportation Department said.

Shortly after taking office, the Biden administration issued Executive Order 13990, which ordered a review of Trump-era regulatory changes.

"Executive Order 139990 required the review of agency regulations and other actions promulgated or adopted between January 20, 2017, and January 20, 2021, that are candidates for suspension to, modification, or rescission because of inconsistency with Biden-Harris Administration policies to improve public health, protect the environment, prioritize environmental justice and reduce GHG emissions," the Transportation Department said.

Advertisement

The Transportation Department says it is evaluating February's East Palestine Ohio train derailment, which resulted in harmful chemicals being released into the environment.

"PHMSA is working with the National Transportation Safety Board to learn all it can from this incident and determine whether the lessons learned should inform rail transportation of other hazardous commodities, such as LNG," the Transportation Department said.

Latest Headlines

Judge sentences Proud Boys' Dominic Pezzola to 10 years in prison for Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge sentences Proud Boys' Dominic Pezzola to 10 years in prison for Jan. 6 riots
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Pro-Trump Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola, who used a police shield to smash a Capitol window during the Jan. 6 insurrection, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday.
Pennsylvania authorities search for prison escapee called 'extremely dangerous'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pennsylvania authorities search for prison escapee called 'extremely dangerous'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania authorities continued to search for a convicted murderer who escaped from the Chester County Prison in West Chester, Pa. on Thursday, authorities said.
U.S. added 187,000 jobs in August; Biden hails strong job-creating period
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. added 187,000 jobs in August; Biden hails strong job-creating period
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The United States added 187,000 jobs in August as the unemployment rate rose to 3.8%, the Labor Department reported Friday. President Biden hailed the job growth during his administration in Friday White House remarks.
Month's worth of rain forecast to wash out Labor Day weekend plans in West
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Month's worth of rain forecast to wash out Labor Day weekend plans in West
A slow-moving storm rolling into the West will arrive just in time for the extended Labor Day weekend, bringing a major shift in the weather for millions of people across the region.
Biden administration requests $16B in additional disaster relief funds
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden administration requests $16B in additional disaster relief funds
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration Friday asked Congress for $16 billion in additional emergency relief funds, $4 billion more than he requested from Congress three weeks ago.
X to collect biometric, employment information from paid users
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
X to collect biometric, employment information from paid users
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Social media platform X updated its privacy policy to indicate it will begin collecting biometric and employment information from users.
Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer steps down
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer steps down
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Walgreens announced Friday that CEO Rosalind Brewer and the company's board of directors have mutually agreed that she will step down as CEO and board member.
Search for missing in Maui wildfires nears complete, Gov. Josh Green says
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Search for missing in Maui wildfires nears complete, Gov. Josh Green says
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said the water search for hundreds of people listed as missing more than 20 days after wildfires destroyed the historic Maui island town of Lahaina is near completion.
S.D. transgender bans follow national legal groups' playbook
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
S.D. transgender bans follow national legal groups' playbook
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Efforts to enact laws restricting transgender rights across the U.S. have largely been orchestrated by national conservative organizations determined to dismantle "gender ideology." South Dakota is a prime example.
Austin shooting leaves at least 3 dead near The Arboretum shopping mall
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Austin shooting leaves at least 3 dead near The Arboretum shopping mall
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A shooting near a popular Austin shopping mall named The Arboretum in Texas left at least three people dead, officials said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Austin shooting leaves at least 3 dead near The Arboretum shopping mall
Austin shooting leaves at least 3 dead near The Arboretum shopping mall
Iranian, 4 Iraqis sentenced to life for slaying of U.S. citizen
Iranian, 4 Iraqis sentenced to life for slaying of U.S. citizen
Renowned conductor accused of striking singer withdraws from performances
Renowned conductor accused of striking singer withdraws from performances
Ukrainian artists unveil monumental 'Phoenix' sculpture at Burning Man
Ukrainian artists unveil monumental 'Phoenix' sculpture at Burning Man
S.D. transgender bans follow national legal groups' playbook
S.D. transgender bans follow national legal groups' playbook
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement