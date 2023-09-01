Judge sentences Proud Boys' Dominic Pezzola to 10 years in prison for Jan. 6 riots

1 of 2 | On Jan. 6, Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola was seen inside the U.S. Capitol having a 'victory smoke' during the insurrection that rocked D.C. that day, prosecutors said. Photo courtesy of prosecutors' sentencing memo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Dominic Pezzola, a member of the far-right Proud Boys who used a police shield to smash a Capitol window during the Jan. 6 insurrection, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday. Prosecutors had wanted him to serve 20 years in prison. Advertisement

Evidence that convicted Pezzola included videos of him smashing the window to gain entry into the U.S. Capitol. In his own Jan. 6 video, cited by prosecutors in their sentencing memo to the court, Pezzola said he and his supporters knew they could overtake the Capitol "if we just tried hard enough."

Minutes before sentencing Pezzola was nearly in tears, telling the judge he'd given up politics. But walking out of court after sentencing, he lifted his fist and shouted, "Trump won!"

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said of Pezzola's actions during the Capitol riot, "It boggles my mind."

In addition to smashing the window, Pezzola posed for a photo holding the stolen police riot shield and another one having a "victory smoke" in the Capitol crypt.

Prosecutors said in the sentencing memo filed with the court that Pezzola assaulted a Capitol Police officer, forcefully robbed him of his shield and told others that they "better be [expletive] scared" because "we ain't stopping" as he smashed the window while Congress was in session.

Advertisement

Although he was acquitted of seditious conspiracy, Pezzola was convicted of several other felony counts, including assaulting officers, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to use force, intimidation or threats to prevent officers of the United States from discharging their duties.

"Dominic Pezzola should serve 20 years (240 months) in prison for his role in advancing a seditious conspiracy to oppose by force the lawful transfer of presidential power," prosecutors wrote. "Pezzola was an enthusiastic foot soldier in that conspiracy, and he was one of its most violent members on January 6, 2021."

Other Proud Boys were sentenced this week. Joseph Biggs and Zahcary Rehl were sentenced Thursday to 17 years and 15 years respectively for their roles in the Jan. 6 attack.

Enrique Tarrio, former leader of the Proud Boys, is due to be sentenced Tuesday. His associate, Ethan Nordean, was expected to be sentenced Friday afternoon.